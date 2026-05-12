Forget the SpaceX IPO: Why Rocket Lab Is the Smarter Space Stock Buy

Rocket launch from the Earth planet through the clouds with a bright glow of the engine on the orbit and a bright blue nebula galaxy_ Elements of this image furnished by NASA_ Image by Anton

The stock market loves a hot IPO story, and few potential public offerings have generated more anticipation than SpaceX. Reports that Elon Musk’s private space giant could file to go public within weeks — possibly at a valuation approaching $2 trillion — have investors dreaming about the next great wealth-building stock.

You can't blame them. SpaceX dominates commercial launches, owns the Starlink satellite network, and sits at the center of the modern space economy. But the reality is chasing big IPO hype often doesn't work out very well.

Conversely, investors already have a proven space stock winner in Rocket Lab (RKLB) that they can buy today. It is quietly building a diversified space business with growing revenue, expanding margins, and a proven operational track record. No matter how exciting a SpaceX IPO sounds, Rocket Lab is the better stock to buy today.

Mega IPOs Often Stumble After Launch

Investors tend to treat IPOs like can’t-miss opportunities. They're not. A Nasdaq study shows that over three years, nearly 64% of newly public companies underperform the market, often falling over 10% behind. Blockbuster IPOs like SpaceX frequently struggle during their first year as public companies, especially after the initial excitement fades and valuations collide with reality.

Consider a few high-profile examples:

Company 6-Month Decline From Post-IPO Peak Meta Platforms (META) 47% Alibaba (BABA) 26% Saudi Aramco 22%

That’s not cherry-picking. Mega IPOs often absorb enormous amounts of institutional and retail capital upfront, leaving little room for upside once expectations become inflated.

SpaceX could face the same problem. A $2 trillion valuation would instantly place it among the world’s largest companies. Investors would already be paying tomorrow’s price today. Granted, SpaceX is a phenomenal business, but phenomenal businesses can still become mediocre investments when investors overpay.

Rocket Lab Is Building a Complete Space Business

Rocket Lab’s latest first-quarter earnings report showed why the company increasingly looks like more than just a niche launch provider.

Q1 revenue reached a record $200 million, rising 63.5% year over year. Rocket Lab also raised full-year guidance as demand for launches and space systems continues to expand. More importantly, the company isn’t dependent on a single business line.

Rocket Lab brings to the table:

83 successful launches completed

70 launches in backlog

More launches booked in Q1 than in all of 2025

Leadership in the small payload launch market

Expanding space systems and satellite components business

Partnerships with NASA, RTX (RTX), and U.S. government agencies

That diversification matters. Launches grab headlines, but Rocket Lab’s components and services business generates recurring revenue from spacecraft parts, solar panels, flight software, and satellite systems. In short, Rocket Lab is becoming an end-to-end space infrastructure company, and it keeps expanding.

The acquisition of Mynaric gives Rocket Lab a European presence plus satellite laser communication capabilities. Its planned acquisition of Motiv Space Systems adds robotics technology that could support future Mars and lunar missions.

That’s not a company standing still. It’s one building a space ecosystem.

Neutron Could Change Rocket Lab’s Trajectory

Rocket Lab’s new medium-lift reusable rocket Neutron is expected to launch by the end of the year, and it just announced a five-launch deal for it. Neutron could dramatically expand the markets the company serves.

Today, Rocket Lab dominates smaller payload missions with Electron. Neutron would allow it to compete for larger national security contracts, constellation deployments, and deep-space missions — areas currently dominated by SpaceX.

The global space economy is expected to exceed $1 trillion annually by the 2030s, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley and McKinsey & Company. Rocket Lab doesn’t need to beat SpaceX to win. It just needs to keep capturing a growing slice of that expanding market. And unlike many speculative space startups, Rocket Lab already has operational credibility.

No Stock Is Perfect

With that said, there are risks. Rocket Lab remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, competition is fierce, and rocket development delays can quickly pressure valuations. The Neutron launch has been delayed numerous times. The stock is volatile and trades at 74.35 times sales.

Still, analysts appear increasingly confident the company is evolving into one of the few scaled independent players in the commercial space industry, and the 17 analysts covering the stock maintain a "Moderate Buy" rating.

Bottom Line

The SpaceX IPO will dominate headlines and could jump sharply after launch. But history shows mega IPOs often struggle once enthusiasm outruns fundamentals.

Rocket Lab offers something different — a proven launch business, rapidly growing revenue, expanding government partnerships, and multiple long-term growth catalysts that are already taking shape.

When all is said and done, smart investors may find the better space stock isn’t the one everyone rushes to buy on Day One. It’s the one steadily building value before the crowd fully notices.