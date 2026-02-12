200 Years Later, This Stock Is Still Setting New All-Time Highs

Citizens Financial (CFG) hit a new all-time high on Feb. 12.

Shares are up 45% over the past year.

The stock has strong technical momentum and maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Analysts’ consensus is bullish, with multiple “Buy” ratings and price targets up to $83, despite some overvaluation concerns.

Today’s Featured Stock

Established in 1828 and valued at $28.7 billion, Citizens Financial (CFG) is one of the largest retail bank holding companies in the United States.

Citizens Financial offers retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions, and companies. It operates across the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. The reportable segments are consumer banking, commercial banking, and other.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. CFG checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Nov. 25, shares are up 21.78%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Citizens Financial

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Citizens Financial scored an all-time high of $68.79 on Feb. 11.

CFG has a Weighted Alpha of +53.56.

Citizens has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 45% over the past 52 weeks.

CFG has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $65.20 with a 50-day moving average of $60.98.

Citizens has made 11 new highs and is up 11.2% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.12.

There’s a technical support level around $65.71.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$28.7 billion market capitalization.

17.45x trailing price-earnings ratio.

2.77% dividend yield.

Revenue is expected to grow 32.60% this year and another 22.97% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 32.60% this year and an additional 22.97% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Citizens Financial

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 17 “Strong Buy,” 3 “Moderate Buy,” and 3 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $65 and $80.

Value Line rates the stock “Average” with price targets from $40 to $79.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy” with a price target of $83.

Morningstar thinks the stock is 9% overvalued.

127 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think this stock will beat the market while 19 think it won’t.

19,690 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 3.91% of the float with 3.31 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Citizens Financial

The company exhibits impressive growth, strong stock momentum, and positive earnings revisions. While the valuation is somewhat high, these factors are not enough to outweigh the positive indicators.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.