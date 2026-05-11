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Hogs Start the Week with a Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures posted gains of 27 cents to $1.60 across the board on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on May 7 at $90.79. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 58 cents at $96.98 per cwt. The loin, ham, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 462,000 head. That is down 17,000 head from the previous Monday and 1,064 head above the same Monday last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $90.875, unch,,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $100.225, up $1.600

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $104.650, up $1.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 100.225s +1.600 +1.62%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 90.875s unch unch
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.650s +1.450 +1.41%
Lean Hogs

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