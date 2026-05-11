Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

The $3 Billion Reason Circle Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) is pushing higher on Monday morning after announcing a massive $222 million presale for Arc – the native token of its forthcoming institutional blockchain. 

The raise values the new network at $3 billion and signals a pivotal shift for the USDC issuer into a broader “internet platform” company. 

Circle stock has been a lucrative investment this year, currently up an exciting 50% versus the start of 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Why Arc Presale Is Bullish for Circle Stock

The Arc announcement is largely bullish for CRCL shares as it marks the firm’s transition from a single-product service into a foundational infrastructure provider. 

By launching a public blockchain tailored for institutional finance, the company is diversifying its revenue streams beyond stablecoin reserves, effectively building an “operating system” for the tokenized economy. 

This will enable Circle Internet Group to capture value from validator fees and staking income while reducing its long-term reliance on third-party networks like Ethereum (ETHUSD)

With heavyweights like BlackRock (BLK) and a16z backing the project, the market is seeing it as a defensive moat against banks potentially launching their own dollar tokens under the new CLARITY Act framework. 

US Tiger Recommends Caution on CRCL Shares

On the flip side, analysts at US Tiger Securities maintained their “Hold” rating on Circle shares, urging investors to avoid chasing the momentum on May 11. 

While Arc’s presale is a strategic win, its financial impact is likely overstated (at least in the near term); the revenue is largely a one-off event and represents under 10% of the company’s annualized reserve income. 

Moreover, CRCL’s first-quarter earnings were mixed, with $694 million in revenue coming in shy of the $722 million that analysts had forecast due to lower reserve yields. 

US Tiger experts are cautious on the crypto stock also because its forward P/E multiple sits at more than 130x currently, which makes it even more expensive to own than top-tier AI names like Nvidia (NVDA). 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Circle Internet Group

Other Wall Street firms seem to agree with US Tiger Securities on CRCL stock as well, at least on the valuation front. 

While the consensus rating on Circle Internet Group remains at “Moderate Buy,” the mean price target of about $131 doesn’t signal meaningful further upside from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BLK 1,081.32 -3.51 -0.32%
Blackrock Inc
NVDA 219.44 +4.24 +1.97%
Nvidia Corp
^ETHUSD 2,311.710 -25.960 -1.11%
Ethereum - USD
CRCL 131.76 +18.09 +15.91%
Circle Internet Group Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Stock Soars 10% as Flying Taxi Launch Inches Closer
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Makes Higher FCF Margins and Revenue Forecasts Rise - So, Why is PLTR So Cheap?
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Hits a Bottleneck as OpenAI Revenue Concerns Claim Their First Casualty
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Dell Just Got a New Street-High Price Target as Agentic AI Sweetens the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.