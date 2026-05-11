The $3 Billion Reason Circle Stock Is Surging Higher Today

The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) is pushing higher on Monday morning after announcing a massive $222 million presale for Arc – the native token of its forthcoming institutional blockchain.

The raise values the new network at $3 billion and signals a pivotal shift for the USDC issuer into a broader “internet platform” company.

Circle stock has been a lucrative investment this year, currently up an exciting 50% versus the start of 2026.

Why Arc Presale Is Bullish for Circle Stock

The Arc announcement is largely bullish for CRCL shares as it marks the firm’s transition from a single-product service into a foundational infrastructure provider.

By launching a public blockchain tailored for institutional finance, the company is diversifying its revenue streams beyond stablecoin reserves, effectively building an “operating system” for the tokenized economy.

This will enable Circle Internet Group to capture value from validator fees and staking income while reducing its long-term reliance on third-party networks like Ethereum (ETHUSD).

With heavyweights like BlackRock (BLK) and a16z backing the project, the market is seeing it as a defensive moat against banks potentially launching their own dollar tokens under the new CLARITY Act framework.

US Tiger Recommends Caution on CRCL Shares

On the flip side, analysts at US Tiger Securities maintained their “Hold” rating on Circle shares, urging investors to avoid chasing the momentum on May 11.

While Arc’s presale is a strategic win, its financial impact is likely overstated (at least in the near term); the revenue is largely a one-off event and represents under 10% of the company’s annualized reserve income.

Moreover, CRCL’s first-quarter earnings were mixed, with $694 million in revenue coming in shy of the $722 million that analysts had forecast due to lower reserve yields.

US Tiger experts are cautious on the crypto stock also because its forward P/E multiple sits at more than 130x currently, which makes it even more expensive to own than top-tier AI names like Nvidia ( NVDA ).

What’s the Consensus Rating on Circle Internet Group

Other Wall Street firms seem to agree with US Tiger Securities on CRCL stock as well, at least on the valuation front.