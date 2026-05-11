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Cotton Rallying on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with 110 to 160 point gains across most contracts on Monday. The US dollar index is $0.046 higher at $97.830. Crude oil is up $3.63 at $99.04 so far on the Monday’s.

Managed money was adding another 12,829 contracts to their net long position in cotton futures and options in the week of May 5. That took their net long to 51,184 contracts, the largest since April 2024.

The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on May 8 at 92.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 89 bales on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 182,221 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points on Thursday afternoon at 69.59 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 86.33, up 160 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 86.62, up 116 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 87.23, up 110 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 87.62 -0.72 -0.82%
Cotton #2
CTN26 87.16 -0.61 -0.69%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 86.89 -0.51 -0.58%
Cotton #2

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