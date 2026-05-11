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MU Stock Alert: Why Micron Led Chip Stocks Higher on Friday

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Micron Technology (MU) shares are extending gains on Monday as investors react to a threat of a looming strike at Samsung Electronics on May 21. 

The expected 18-day walkout at the world’s largest memory chips manufacturer has sparked fears of a significant supply vacuum in an already tight market. 

Including recent gains, Micron stock is up nearly 140% versus its year-to-date low in late March. 

www.barchart.com

What the Samsung Strike May Mean for Micron Stock

The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) has threatened an 18-day general strike starting May 21. 

Analysts warn that a disruption of this scale could affect up to 4% of global DRAM supply and 3% of NAND supply, particularly the “high-margin” HBM memory required for AI accelerators. 

Memory contract prices are already forecast to jump at least 60% this year – but a production halt due to the Samsung strike would likely trigger even more aggressive price hikes. 

This would help MU stock to capture both a greater market share and significantly expanded margins as the year unfolds. 

Note that Micron Technology currently sits handily above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the early 80s indicating intense buying pressure. 

MU Shares Remain Attractively Priced in 2026

Micron shares have exploded over the trailing 12 months amid an aggressive pivot toward the data center, where the transition to HBM4 for next-gen AI chips is creating a durable demand cycle. 

The company’s recently posted Q1 financials confirmed its earnings power is accelerating. 

Still, MU is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of less than 12x, representing a significant discount to its artificial intelligence peers. 

With institutional ownership at roughly 80% currently and DRAM prices expected to pop sharply this quarter, the no-brainer bull case rests on Micron’s ability to sustain record pricing power, while its largest competitor faces internal paralysis. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Micron Technology

Despite a meteoric run in MU shares this year, Wall Street remains bullish as ever for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Micron Technology sits at “Strong Buy,” with price targets as high as $1,000, indicating potential upside of another 34% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MU 793.92 +47.11 +6.31%
Micron Technology

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