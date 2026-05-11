Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to New Week Following Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock

Live cattle futures slipped back lower on Friday, falling 82 cents to $1.67, as June was down $4.10 last week. Open interest was down 2,115 contracts on Friday. Cash trade settled in at $256-260 last week, with southern action $256-258 and northern trade at $258-260. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.87 to $2.65 at the close, with May up $1.05 on the day. August was down $7.95 last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.54 to $374.83 on May 7.  

Managed money increased their net long position in live cattle futures and options during the week of 5/5 by 5,374 contracts, taking it to 141,965 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, specs added back 1,636 contracts to their net long to 18,725 contracts on Tuesday.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at a $3.38 premium to Choice. Choice boxes were up $1.45 to $388.39, while Select was 59 cents higher at $385.01. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week at 527,000 head through Saturday. That was down 7,000 head from last week and 33,823 head below the same week last year. 

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $248.900, down $1.150,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $244.100, down $1.800,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.300, down $1.675,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.375, up $1.050,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.225, down $1.950,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.225, down $2.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 235.900 -2.400 -1.01%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 242.800 -1.300 -0.53%
Live Cattle
LEM26 248.350 -0.550 -0.22%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 359.700 -4.525 -1.24%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 366.825 -0.550 -0.15%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 357.725 -4.500 -1.24%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Stock Soars 10% as Flying Taxi Launch Inches Closer
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 3
Palantir Makes Higher FCF Margins and Revenue Forecasts Rise - So, Why is PLTR So Cheap?
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Hits a Bottleneck as OpenAI Revenue Concerns Claim Their First Casualty
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Dell Just Got a New Street-High Price Target as Agentic AI Sweetens the Bull Case
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.