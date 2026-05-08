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MRNA Stock Alert: Moderna Surges on Hantavirus Vaccine Hopes

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Medical research and development by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock
Medical research and development by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Moderna (MRNA) stock pushed meaningfully higher on Friday following reports that the biotech giant is leveraging its mRNA platform to develop a vaccine for hantavirus. 

The news, which arrived after a deadly Hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship, helped MRNA break above key resistance levels coinciding with its 20-day and 50-day MA. 

Including recent gains, Moderna stock is up nearly 80% versus the start of this year. 

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Significance of Hantavirus Outbreak for Moderna Stock

The renewed focus on hantavirus is significant for Moderna, given the company’s commitment to expanding its infectious disease portfolio beyond COVID-19.

In collaboration with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and Korea University, Moderna is positioning itself as the primary solution for orphan infectious diseases that have long been neglected by Big Pharma. 

Although the MV Hondius outbreak is localized, it highlights a glaring gap in global biosecurity. For MRNA shares, this isn’t about one virus only; it’s a proof-of-concept for the mRNA platform’s agility. 

If Moderna ends up securing government subsidies for these high-risk projects, it will create a non-commercial, sustainable new revenue stream independent of seasonal boosters. 

Why MRNA Shares Still Aren’t Worth owning

Beyond the headline excitement, the bear case for Moderna shares remains formidable. 

Financially, the biotech firm continues to burn through cash as COVID-19 vaccine revenues have cratered from their pandemic highs — but the valuation still reflects a growth premium. 

In its latest reported quarter, MRNA generated only $78 million worth of sales in the US, while its total net loss stood at an alarming $1.3 billion. 

Importantly, a hantavirus vaccine is likely a decade away without a “Warp Speed” level of funding, according to experts. 

Investors must practice caution in playing Moderna because it faces stiff competition in the RSV and flu markets as well, where incumbents have significantly deeper pockets. 

All in all, with high R&D overhead and a pipeline filled with early-stage candidates, MRNA’s path to consistent profitability in 2026 remains clouded by execution risks and market saturation.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Moderna Inc

Wall Street analysts also recommend cutting exposure to MRNA stock at current levels. 

The consensus rating on Moderna sits at “Hold” only, with the mean price target of nearly $47 indicating potential downside of over 11% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MRNA 54.35 +5.81 +11.97%
Moderna Inc

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