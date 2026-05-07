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Cotton Pulls Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 22 to 110 points. The US dollar index was $0.275 higher at $98.150. Despite early talk of easing tensions this week, crude oil finished the day with $2.52 gains as reports of explosions were noted in Iran late in the day.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 123,349 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/30. That was 13.83% above the same week last year. Pakistan was the buyer of 38,800 RB, with 27,200 RB sold to India. There was also 48,400 RB in new crop sales in that week, most to Guatemala (35,200 RB). Shipments were tallied at 327,531 RB, back down from last week’s 5-week high. Vietnam was the largest destination of 135,000 RB, with 29,600 RB headed to Bangladesh. 

The Seam showed 302 bales sold on 5/6 at an average of 74.00 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 175 points on May 6 at 94.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 180 bales on Wednesday, with the certified stocks level at 182.132 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points on Thursday afternoon at 69.59 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 83, down 105 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 83.69, down 107 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 84.41, down 110 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 85.79s +1.77 +2.11%
Cotton #2
CTN26 84.73s +1.73 +2.08%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 85.46s +1.77 +2.11%
Cotton #2

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