Cotton Pulls Back on Thursday

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 22 to 110 points. The US dollar index was $0.275 higher at $98.150. Despite early talk of easing tensions this week, crude oil finished the day with $2.52 gains as reports of explosions were noted in Iran late in the day.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 123,349 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/30. That was 13.83% above the same week last year. Pakistan was the buyer of 38,800 RB, with 27,200 RB sold to India. There was also 48,400 RB in new crop sales in that week, most to Guatemala (35,200 RB). Shipments were tallied at 327,531 RB, back down from last week’s 5-week high. Vietnam was the largest destination of 135,000 RB, with 29,600 RB headed to Bangladesh.

The Seam showed 302 bales sold on 5/6 at an average of 74.00 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 175 points on May 6 at 94.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 180 bales on Wednesday, with the certified stocks level at 182.132 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 393 points on Thursday afternoon at 69.59 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 83, down 105 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 83.69, down 107 points,