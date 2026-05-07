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As Peloton Takes Off After Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for PTON Stock

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A close-up photo of the Peloton logo on a store_ Image by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock_
A close-up photo of the Peloton logo on a store_ Image by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock_

Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares are pushing higher on Thursday after the connected fitness firm posted a strong Q3 and raised its guidance for the full financial year. 

While PTON’s per-share earnings at $0.06 came essentially in line with Street expectations, a more than 1% increase in sales to nearly $631 million trumped estimated that called for a year-over-year decline. 

Versus its year-to-date low in mid-March, Peloton stock is now up a whopping 50%. 

www.barchart.com

Where Barchart Data Suggests Peloton Stock Is Headed

According to Barchart, options pricing suggests PTON shares will rip higher from here as the year unfolds. 

The put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring mid-October sits at 0.05x currently, indicating a strong bullish skew, with the upper price at $7.56 signaling potential for another 33% rally over the next five months. 

Additionally, Peloton now sits decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the low 60s, reinforcing that the stock has more room to run before it hits overbought territory.

Note that Barchart’s “8% SELL” opinion on Peloton further confirms that technical indicators have already started turning green for this Nasdaq-listed firm. 

Should You Load Up on PTON Shares After Q3 Earnings?

While Peloton’s return to GAAP net profit in Q3 stole the headlines, what’s even more significant for investors is its drastically improved balance sheet and operational efficiency. 

The company reported a massive 59% year-on-year increase in free cash flow, and a 70% reduction in net debt. 

This financial “de-risking,” coupled with a $100 million restructuring initiative, suggests a leaner, more sustainable business model under new leadership. 

Moreover, the successful launch of Peloton IQ and higher member engagement levels signal the brand’s pivot toward AI-driven personalization and software-led growth, which is finally gaining traction with its core audience. 

Peloton Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street analysts remain positive on PTON stock for the next 12 months. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Peloton sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of over $8 indicating potential upside of more than 40% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PTON 5.69 +0.03 +0.53%
Peloton Interactive Inc

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