Palantir Stock: Bulls and Bears are Divided, But Its AI Growth Is Hard to Ignore

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) may be the most debated and controversial stock on Wall Street this year. Bulls argue that it is one of the decade’s most important artificial intelligence (AI) companies, with outstanding revenue growth, rising profitability, and deep ties to governments and enterprises. Meanwhile, bears see a company driven by hype, trading at extreme valuations that leave little room for disappointment.

This divide became more clear after Palantir’s Q1 earnings, which showed explosive revenue growth, an upbeat outlook, and continued benefit from surging demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Despite these results, the stock fell after earnings, as investors questioned whether expectations had already become too high. PLTR stock is down 22% year-to-date (YTD), lagging the overall market gain of 6%.

In this tug of war between bears and bulls, which side should investors take?

The Bull Case: Palantir’s AI Engine Keeps Accelerating

Palantir helps governments and companies organize massive amounts of data, find patterns, and use AI to make better decisions. Its platforms include the Gotham, Foundry, and AIP. The bullish case for Palantir is clear: no other software company is growing anywhere this fast. In the first quarter, Palantir reported revenue growth of 85% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.6 billion, marking its 11th consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. The company’s U.S. business now accounts for 79% of total revenue, up 104% over the prior-year quarter.

While Palantir initially became popular due to its deep ties to the government, its commercial segment is now expanding at an even faster pace. The U.S. commercial segment revenue surged 133% YoY to $595 million. Meanwhile, the U.S. government revenue went up by 84% to $687 million. Net dollar retention rate, which provides visibility into future revenue, stood at 150%. Rising geopolitical tensions have prompted governments in the U.S. and internationally to adopt Palantir’s platforms to support military and intelligence operations. Adjusted earnings per share increased 153% to $0.33. The company ended the quarter with $8 billion in cash and short-term Treasury securities, with adjusted free cash flow of $925 million.

For the full year, the company expects 71% annual revenue growth, alongside adjusted free cash flow guidance of $4.4 billion.

Bank of America is on the bullish side of this case. The firm maintained its “Buy” rating and lifted confidence in the stock with a $255 price target, calling the quarter a “step-function” moment for the company. The bank stated that Palantir’s strength comes from selling AI systems that customers can actually deploy inside complex real-world operations, rather than simply offering standalone AI tools.

The Bear Case Centers on Valuation

The bear case says that expectations surrounding Palantir have become extraordinarily high. Currently, PLTR stock is expensive, at 92 times forward 2026 earnings. This premium valuation assumes that the company can sustain hypergrowth for years while maintaining industry-leading margins in an increasingly competitive AI market. Concerns grew even after Palantir's 85% revenue and 153% earnings growth in the quarter. The stock still faced pressure from investors who may have expected even more and has fallen 8% since its Q1 print was out on May 4.

Famous investor Michael Burry has emerged as one of Palantir’s highest-profile skeptics. Burry has reportedly taken a short position against the stock, citing concerns about the stock's excessive valuation, the sustainability of growth, and the possibility that investors are projecting present AI excitement too far into the future. Jefferies took a similar stance, downgrading Palantir to “Underweight” and lowering its price target to $70. The firm believes that the company’s valuation is based on “heroic durability” in growth after 11 straight quarters of acceleration.

Analysts now foresee the company’s revenue and earnings increasing by 71% and 93% in 2026. In 2027, revenue and earnings are expected to further increase by 44.5% and 41%, respectively. Some critics also argue that maintaining this level of growth becomes increasingly difficult as companies scale.

Which Side Should Investors Choose?

Bears are concerned about the premium valuation and whether the stock already reflects high expectations. Any slowdown in AI spending, client growth, or contract expansion could create volatility.

However, the truth is that the global AI market isn’t slowing down. In fact, experts indicate the global AI market could reach $3.6 trillion by 2034. This strengthens the bull argument, as Palantir’s role in AI and its growth is no longer hypothetical. With 85% revenue growth, triple-digit U.S. expansion, rising profitability, accelerating bookings, and billions in free cash flow, Palantir is producing some of the strongest numbers in enterprise software. For long-term investors, the premium valuation today is of less concern if the company can continue dominating operational AI deployment over the next decade.

On Wall Street, PLTR stock is an overall “Moderate Buy.” Of the 28 analysts covering PLTR stock, 18 rate it as a “Strong Buy,” eight have a “Hold” rating, one analyst has a “Moderate Sell,” and one analyst has a "Strong Sell" rating. Based on the average price target of $190.88, analysts see PLTR stock climbing as much as 39% from current levels. The high price estimate of $255 suggests a potential upside of 86% from here.