Upstart Stock Plunged on Earnings but Executives Say Investors Are Missing the Bigger Picture

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace that connects consumers with more than 100 banks and credit unions. The company seeks to transform the traditional FICO-based lending system by using proprietary machine learning models to assess credit risk more accurately. Its platform automates over 91% of loans, offering personal loans, automotive financing, and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). By leveraging thousands of non-traditional variables, Upstart provides higher approval rates and lower interest rates for borrowers while reducing default risks for its lending partners.

Founded in 2012 by former Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) executives, the company is based in San Mateo, California.

Upstart Stock

Upstart's stock has experienced a period of consolidation following high volatility earlier in the year, currently trading well below its 52-week high of $87.30 but recovering from a low of $23.97. With an elevated price-to-earnings ratio, UPST remains a high-beta growth stock that is highly sensitive to shifts in the macroeconomic interest rate environment and consumer credit health.

Compared to the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), Upstart has exhibited significant underperformance over the trailing twelve-month period. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq captured broader gains from the 2025–2026 AI rally, Upstart faced headwinds from the banking sector’s cautious lending stance.

However, in the most recent 30-day window, Upstart has begun to track more closely with the index, benefiting from a "catch-up" trade as it secures new long-term capital commitments.

Upstart Posts Mixed Results

Upstart Holdings reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, 2026, posting a revenue of $308 million, beating analyst estimates of $302 million while seeing a 44% increase year-over-year. While revenue was strong, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $6.6 million, or -$0.07 per share, as it increased investments in new product lines like "CashLine" and expanded its auto and home lending verticals.

The strong revenue performance was driven by a 61% surge in loan originations, which reached $3.4 billion. The company achieved a 91% loan automation rate, a new record that underscores the efficiency of its AI platform. Contribution profit rose 34% to $137 million, though the contribution margin tightened slightly to 50% due to seasonal headwinds.

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, targeting revenue of approximately $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $294 million. A major highlight for the quarter was the securing of over $4 billion in committed capital through forward-flow agreements with partners like Fortress and Centerbridge, significantly reducing the company's reliance on spot credit markets.

Market Reacts to Earnings

Upstart shares tumbled 7.9% on Wednesday following a mixed first-quarter 2026 earnings report that highlighted a significant disconnect between growth and profitability. While revenue surpassed expectations, the company’s GAAP loss of $0.07 per share deeply disappointed investors. Management attributed this profitability gap to specific timing issues rather than structural flaws in the business model, yet the market remained wary as full-year revenue guidance also trended slightly below analyst targets.

The market reaction underscores the persistent volatility of the stock, which has seen over 60 swings exceeding 5% in the past year. Now trading roughly 66% below its 52-week high, Upstart continues to face skepticism regarding its path to consistent black-ink results.

Should You Buy UPST Stock?

Despite the recent 8% post-earnings slide driven by profitability misses, UPST stock maintains a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts. The stock’s mean price target of $43.29 represents a significant 49% upside from current levels, suggesting that institutional players see long-term value in its AI-driven credit models. Out of 18 ratings, the stock carries eight "Buy" or "Strong Buy" designations against only two "Strong Sells" and eight “Holds.”

For investors with high risk tolerance, Upstart offers a volatile but potentially high-alpha recovery play as it secures committed capital and stabilizes its lending marketplace.