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Cotton Falling on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash

Cotton price action is down 100 to 120 points so far on Thursday. The US dollar index is $0.010 lower at $97.865. Crude oil is back up 62 cents at midday.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 123,349 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/30. That was 13.83% above the same week last year. There was also 48,400 RB in new crop sales in that week. Shipments were tallied at 327,531 RB, back down from last week’s 5-week high.

The Seam showed 302 bales sold on 5/6 at an average of 74.00 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 175 points on May 6 at 94.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 180 bales on Wednesday, with the certified stocks level at 182.132 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points last week to 65.66 cents/lb. It will be updated later today. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 82.87, down 118 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 83.63, down 113 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 84.36, down 115 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 85.79s +1.77 +2.11%
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CTN26 84.73s +1.73 +2.08%
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CTZ26 85.46s +1.77 +2.11%
Cotton #2

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