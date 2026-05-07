Cotton Falling on Thursday

Cotton price action is down 100 to 120 points so far on Thursday. The US dollar index is $0.010 lower at $97.865. Crude oil is back up 62 cents at midday.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 123,349 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/30. That was 13.83% above the same week last year. There was also 48,400 RB in new crop sales in that week. Shipments were tallied at 327,531 RB, back down from last week’s 5-week high.

The Seam showed 302 bales sold on 5/6 at an average of 74.00 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 175 points on May 6 at 94.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 180 bales on Wednesday, with the certified stocks level at 182.132 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points last week to 65.66 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 82.87, down 118 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 83.63, down 113 points,