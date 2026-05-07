Hogs Holding Steady at Midday

Lean hog futures are showing steady trade on Thursday, with some contracts up a nickel. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 9 cents on May 5 at $91.19.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 30,843 MT for the week ending on 4/30. Shipments were tallied at a 9-week high of 40,369 MT.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was up $1.35 at $96.45 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 488,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.455 million head. That is down 6,000 head from the previous week but 17,778 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs are at $91.750, up $0.050,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $99.700, up $0.000