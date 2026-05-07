Corn Weakness Holding on Thursday

Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent losses in the front months on Thursday, bouncing off early lows. There were 113 deliveries issued against May corn futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 2 1/4 cents lower on the day to $4.24.

USDA’s Weekly Export Sales report from this morning showed 1.362 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week ending on April 30, in the middle of trade ideas of 1-1.8 MMT. That was back down from last week and 18.1% below the same week last year. New crop business was on the top end of the 0-150,000 MT estimates at 122,778 MT.

A South Korean importer purchased 132,000 MT of corn overnight, all optional origin.

May 26 Corn is at $4.52, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.24, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.66 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.88, down 2 cents,