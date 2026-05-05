Sugar Prices Are Supported by Global Inflation Worries and Droughts. Where to Buy.

July sugar (SBN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July sugar futures that prices are trending higher and on Monday hit a four-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, global inflation worries are driving up raw commodity prices, led by crude oil (CLM26). Droughts in India and Thailand have also reduced global sugar supplies. Meantime, high crude oil prices are encouraging Brazil to turn more sugarcane into ethanol for fuel rather than for sugar.

A move in July sugar prices above chart resistance at 15.50 cents would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 17.25 cents, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 14.75 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):