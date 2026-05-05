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Hogs Look to Tuesday after Starting the Week on a Softer Note

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures posted losses of 32 cents to $1.55 at the Monday close. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, up 267 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.44 on Monday afternoon, up $1.90 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 11 cents on April 30 at $91.30. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 23 cents at $97.36 per cwt. The loin, rib, and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 490,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from the previous week and 9,118 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $91.625, down $1.200,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $99.750, down $1.525

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $101.825, down $1.550,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 99.750s -1.525 -1.51%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 91.625s -1.200 -1.29%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 101.825s -1.550 -1.50%
Lean Hogs

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