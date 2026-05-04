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Cattle Pull Off Lows, Still Fall on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay
Single cow with number tag in ear by Mabel Amber, who will one day via Pixabay

Live cattle futures settled with $1.25 to $2 losses across most contracts on Monday. Cash trade from last week started at $250-252 across the country and worked up to $256-257. Feeder cattle futures were down $4.80 to $6.02 on the day, pulling nearly $2 off midday losses. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.51 to $375.54 on May 1. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw an 6,800 head sold, with feeders steady to $4 higher on the steers and heifers steady to $2 lower. Calves were up $5 to $10 head.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel at 96 cents. Choice boxes were up $2.45 to $391.56, while Select was $3.55 higher at $390.60. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday at 98,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from last week and 10,876 head below the same week last year.  

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $251.750, down $1.250,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.175, down $1.650,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.450, down $2.000,

May 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.600, down $4.800,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.600, down $5.575,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.800, down $5.900,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 240.450s -2.000 -0.82%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 246.175s -1.650 -0.67%
Live Cattle
LEM26 251.750s -1.250 -0.49%
Live Cattle
GFQ26 366.600s -5.575 -1.50%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 366.600s -4.800 -1.29%
Feeder Cattle
GFU26 364.800s -5.900 -1.59%
Feeder Cattle

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