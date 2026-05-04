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The Latest Changes to the Clarity Act Are Sending Circle Stock Higher Today. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) stock ripped higher on May 4 after a bipartisan breakthrough in the Clarity Act negotiations resolved a months-long deadlock over stablecoin yield. 

The upward momentum helped CRCL break above its major moving averages (MAs) on Monday, indicating bulls are now in control across multiple timeframes. 

Despite the rally, however, Circle shares remain down nearly 10% versus their year-to-date high.

www.barchart.com

Significant for Clarity Act Changes for Circle Stock

Investors are cheering CRCL shares this morning primarily because the latest changes to the Clarity Act strike a delicate balance. 

They ban passive yield on idle stablecoin balances, effectively preventing stablecoins from acting as unregulated high-yield savings accounts, but explicitly preserve activity-based rewards. 

This regulatory clarity means Circle Internet Group can continue incentivizing USDC usage for payments, staking, and platform transactions. 

For investors, it’s the best-case scenario that removes the threat of a total ban on reward programs, clearing the path for a Senate Banking Committee markup as early as next week. 

Note that CRCL’s relative strength index (RSI) is still in the early 60s only, signaling the rally may not be out of juice just yet. 

What Else Makes CRCL Shares Attractive for 2026

Beyond the legislative win, the fundamental outlook for Circle shares has rarely looked stronger. 

The company’s annualized revenue run-rate is estimated at roughly $2.7 billion, supported by a dominant position in the regulated stablecoin market. 

And while CRCL does trade at a premium valuation of more than 8.1x sales, investors are actually paying for its role as the premier compliant infrastructure play. 

Recent tailwinds include the firm’s launch of CPN Managed Payments and the MiCA approval, which opens the door for broader EU expansion. 

All in all, with Bitcoin (BTCUSD) hovering near $80,000 and institutional flows into digital assets improving, the crypto stock is strongly positioned to capture the ensuing surge in stablecoin settlement volume.

Wall Street’s View on Circle Internet Group

Despite a volatile start to 2026, Wall Street analysts remain bullish as ever on CRCL stock for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Circle Internet Group sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets as high as $280, indicating it could well over double from here as the year unfolds. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRCL 119.53 +19.83 +19.89%
Circle Internet Group Inc Cl A
^BTCUSD 80,233.24 +251.74 +0.31%
Bitcoin - USD

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