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Cotton Trading with Mixed Action on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash
cotton on stem by Mykola Kolya Korzh via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 70 to 120 points, as May is the exception, up 199 points. The US dollar index is $0.355 higher at $98.360. Crude oil is down $3.71 to $105.65.

Managed money added another 3,891 contracts to their net long position in cotton futures and options in the week ending on April 28, taking it to 38,355 contracts. 

The Seam showed 4,756 bales sold on May 1 at an average of 77.92 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 300 points on Friday at 92.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 12,475 bales on 5/1, with the certified stocks level at 179,741 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points last week to 65.66 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 81.85, up 199 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 83.01, down 118 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 83.79, down 77 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 82.78 -1.41 -1.67%
Cotton #2
CTK26 81.85s +1.99 +2.49%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 83.64 -0.92 -1.09%
Cotton #2

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