Cotton Extends Rally on Friday

Cotton futures closed the Friday session with contracts up 89 to 199 points higher, as July was up 483 points for the week. December was up 398 points. The US dollar index was $0.146 higher at $98.065. Crude oil was down $2.57 to $102.50.

Managed money added another 3,891 contracts to their net long position in cotton futures and options in the week ending on April 28, taking it to 38,355 contracts.

Export Sales data has export commitments at 10.691 million RB, which is 2% below last year’s total for this time. That is also 95% of the USDA export projection and lags the 102% 5-year average sales pace.

The Seam showed 5,415 bales sold on 4/30 at an average of 73.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on April 30 at 89.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,585 bales on Thursday, with the certified stocks level at 167,266 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.66 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 81.85, up 199 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 84.19, up 199 points,