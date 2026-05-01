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Cotton Continuing Rally on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay

Cotton futures are following up Thursday’s limit gains with most contracts up another 116 to 150 points at Friday’s midday. The US dollar index is just $0.004 lower at $97.915. Crude oil is down $3.45 to $101.62.

Export Sales data has export commitments at 10.691 million RB, which is 2% below last year’s total for this time. That is also 95% of the USDA export projection and lags the 102% 5-year average sales pace.

The Seam showed 5,415 bales sold on 4/30 at an average of 73.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on April 30 at 89.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,585 bales on Thursday, with the certified stocks level at 167,266 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.66 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 79.86, unch,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 83.64, up 144 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 84.03, up 116 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 83.78 +1.58 +1.92%
Cotton #2
CTK26 79.86s +3.00 +3.90%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 84.20 +1.33 +1.60%
Cotton #2

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