2 Small-Cap Stocks With Big Potential to Buy Under $30

In the small-cap biotech space, the biggest opportunities often come from companies working on breakthrough therapies in large, underserved markets. Here are two small-cap stocks that could be compelling high-risk and high-upside investment opportunities.

Small-Cap Stock #1: Jade Biosciences (JBIO)

Valued at a market cap of $1.1 billion, Jade Biosciences (JBIO) is a small, clinical-stage biotech company that develops new drugs for autoimmune diseases. These are the conditions where the immune system attacks the body (like kidney or rheumatoid diseases).

JBIO stock has surged 56% year-to-date (YTD), outperforming most mega-cap names and the overall market this year.

Jade’s lead candidate is JADE101, which targets a protein (APRIL) linked to IgA nephropathy, a chronic kidney disease with limited effective treatments. The company is planning a Phase 2 trial for JADE101 in mid-2026, with preliminary data from the trial expected in 2027. If successful, JADE101 could become a best-in-class therapy, putting Jade in a high-value niche in nephrology. Its other candidate is JADE201, an antibody program that targets the BAFF receptor, a validated pathway in autoimmune diseases. The company is planning to start the first-in-human clinical trial in the second quarter of 2026, with interim data expected in 2027. The initial focus will be on rheumatoid arthritis. Because BAFF-R biology is relevant across multiple autoimmune conditions, JADE201 has broader commercial potential beyond a single indication.

Furthermore, Jade has another undisclosed antibody program, JADE301, with a Phase 1 trial scheduled to commence in the first part of 2027. One of the biggest risks in small-cap biotech is funding, as Jade has no approved products yet. Nonetheless, Jade is relatively well-positioned here, with $336.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, which is expected to fund it until the first half of 2028. Additionally, it raised roughly $180 million through private placements, backed by leading healthcare investors.

Jade is a pure-play autoimmune disease company. This focused approach on one area could give it a solid foundation. Autoimmune diseases such as IgA nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis represent large, underserved markets where current treatments often fail to address the root cause. If its candidates succeed, it could mean massive upside.

The downside is that not having a diversified pipeline could backfire if its candidates fail clinical trials. In biotech, where failure rates are high, this level of concentration can be damaging for shareholders. This makes Jade Biosciences a high-risk, high-reward biotech stock, where success or failure is likely determined by the results of clinical trials over the next few years.

On Wall Street, JBIO stock holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, 10 rate it a “Strong Buy,” and one says it is a “Hold.” The average target price for the stock is $29.50, which is 21% above current levels. Plus, analysts have assigned the stock a high price estimate of $45, which implies the stock can climb 85% over the next 12 months.

Small-Cap Stock #2: Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV)

Valued at $215.5 million, Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) is a clinical-stage biotech developing off-the-shelf immune cell therapies, particularly natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases and certain cancers. In other words, instead of using traditional drugs, Artiva uses engineered immune cells designed to enhance the body’s ability to destroy harmful immune cells or cancer cells.

ARTV stock has climbed 131% YTD, outperforming the broader market gain of 4%.

Its lead platform is AlloNK (AB-101), an allogeneic (donor-derived) NK cell therapy designed to boost antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). Artiva is currently targeting refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA) as its lead indication with this therapy. This therapy allows Artiva to potentially deliver CAR-T-like efficacy with fewer side effects and easier administration, including treatment in outpatient settings.

The company expects initial clinical response data in refractory RA in the first half of 2026, with an FDA engagement scheduled to discuss potential pivotal trial design. This year may determine if AlloNK moves to a registrational (late-stage) study. Beyond autoimmune diseases, Artiva is also testing the platform’s efficacy in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. If AlloNK can show strong efficacy with a favorable safety profile, it could reshape treatment in both autoimmune diseases and cancer, significantly expanding its long-term potential.

As a clinical-stage biotech, Artiva is operating at a loss while investing heavily in development. But its balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $108 million provides it with a reasonable runway to fund operations into the second quarter of 2027. Artiva Biotherapeutics remains a high-risk, high-reward small-cap biotech stock whose potential could be significant if its platform proves effective.

On Wall Street, ARTV stock holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Of the seven analysts covering the stock, five rate it a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and one says it is a “Hold.” The average target price for the stock is $17, which is 72% above current levels. Plus, analysts have assigned the stock a high price estimate of $23, which implies the stock can climb 134% over the next 12 months.