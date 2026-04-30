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Cotton Sees Front Month Limit Gains on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session gains of the 3 cent limit in July, with in delivery May up 3 cents. Most other contracts were 102 to 254 points higher. The US dollar index was down $0.877 at $97.950. Crude oil was back down $1.47 to $105.41.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday showed 162,879 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/23. That was a 3-week high and 56.61% above the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 55,600 RB, with 33,300 RB sold to Pakistan. There was also 105,747 RB in new crop sales in that week, the 4th largest 2026/27 total for the marketing year. Turkey was the buyer of 66,100 RB, with 22,000 RB sold to China. Shipments were tallied at 384,608 RB, which was a 5-week high. Of that total, 155,000 RB was sold to Vietnam, with 38,500 RB to Pakistan,

The Seam showed 1,524 bales sold on April 29 at an average of 76.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Wednesday at 89.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/29, with the certified stocks level at 165,681 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points on Thursday afternoon to 65.66 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 79.86, up 300 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 82.2, up 300 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 82.87, up 241 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 82.20s +3.00 +3.79%
Cotton #2
CTK26 79.86s +3.00 +3.90%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 82.87s +2.41 +3.00%
Cotton #2

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