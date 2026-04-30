AutoZone Stock Is Up 3,500% Over the Past 20 Years — But It Owes $8 Billion More Than It Owns. Should the Company Still Exist?

At first glance, AutoZone (AZO) looks like one of the greatest stock market success stories of all time. Over the last two decades, the autoparts retailer has been quietly compounding its value while flashy AI startups have hogged the headlines, delivering more than 3,500% in returns.

That’s not a typo, and it’s the sort of number that investors dream about. AutoZone’s management has got financial engineering down to an exact science. The company’s capital allocation strategy is one of the most aggressive and consistent on Wall Street, authorizing roughly $39 billion in buybacks since launching its repurchase program in 1998.

As a result, AutoZone has managed to drastically reduce its number of outstanding shares — and less shares means each remaining share represents a larger piece of the pie. That’s how you get sky-high EPS, and it’s an incredibly effective way to increase your company’s value.

But if you take a look under the hood, AutoZone’s meteoric rise starts to look a bit odd.

Despite its massive run, the retailer is carrying a crippling amount of debt. And depending on how you measure it, AutoZone’s liabilities seem to exceed its assets. That means the company technically owes more than it owns, which leads to one key question: Is AutoZone’s success sustainable?

As you can imagine, the answer to that question is a little complicated.

How Buybacks Sent AutoZone Into Overdrive

On the one hand, AutoZone’s capital allocation power play is kind of genius.

Think about it: If a company earns $100 and has 100 shares, each share is worth $1. But if you cut that number in half, your EPS instantly doubles to $2. Nothing about the business has changed, and nobody is working harder. Yet on paper, your shares now look twice as valuable.

On the other hand, you're left with a stock that has compounded faster than the business underlying it. And things are even more complicated because AutoZone hasn’t been using profits to fund buybacks. It has leaned heavily on borrowing.

At the end of last year, Fitch placed AutoZone’s outstanding debts around the $8.1 billion mark . Critically, that debt is pretty much all unsecured. Meanwhile, the retailer has been operating some pretty low levels of traditional equity on its balance sheet. A lot of that boils down to its crazy buyback program, which has whittled away AutoZone’s retained earnings .

Still, the craziest thing about AutoZone’s current position is that it’s still working. That’s because the company’s model has been built on some structural advantages not everybody on Wall Street can rely on.

First and foremost, it’s operating in a stable industry. People always need car parts, and this is truer than ever as consumers hold off on buying new cars because of broader economic woes. As a result, AutoZone generates a super reliable cash flow. That gives management the flexibility it takes to expand, reinvest, or return capital. Finally, the company appears to be pretty disciplined in order to maintain a decent credit rating.

Combine all of those factors, and you’ve got a retailer that’s able to simultaneously boost returns, borrow cheaply, and retire shares.

But there are also some risks. After all, if AutoZone’s strategy is such a great idea, surely everybody would be doing it, right?

AutoZone’s Strategy Isn’t Risk-Free

AutoZone’s model works really well up to a point. But there are a few pressures emerging in 2026 that should be cause for concern.

Higher interest rates are the big one, because borrowing isn’t as cheap as it used to be. If the Federal Reserve keeps rates elevated, it means that companies like AutoZone can’t afford to fund their buybacks. Margins get squeezed, and that flexibility we were talking about pretty much evaporates.

At the same time, AutoZone’s most recent results are giving us a familiar pattern. Sales are growing, but profits are slowing and margins are getting thinner. If a company with huge debts like AutoZone can’t get things going on the earnings front, the math behind buybacks stops looking good.

Then there’s structural changes across the wider car industry that could really start to hurt AutoZone moving forward. Industry watchers still expect a long-term shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) , and that’s bad news for a traditional autoparts retailer. After all, EVs generally require less maintenance, have fewer replacement components, and less moving parts.

That’s not going to kill AutoZone’s sales overnight. But it does mean we’re going to see some steady erosion of the great cash flow reliability the company enjoys right now. In the long run, AutoZone's position looks fairly dangerous.

Is There Still a Future for AutoZone?

So, this is where opinions inevitably split.

AutoZone fans will tell you the company has delivered incredible returns and that buybacks are a 100% legitimate and effective business tool. Critics will tell you the retailer has inflated its stock price by over-relying on debt and has totally hollowed out its balance sheet.

To be honest, everybody's right in this scenario. Debt only becomes dangerous when a company can no longer service it — and with GAAP net sales of $18.94 billion in the last fiscal year, this isn’t your typical tale of a distressed company drowning in debt. The business is working for now.

But if you’re an investor trying to make sense of AutoZone and this viral framing around its returns, you’ve got to focus on three things.

First, keep an eye on its free cash flow. As long as AutoZone keeps generating steady sales, it can support its debt and, presumably, some more buybacks. But make sure you look at the company’s buyback price. If activity slows down meaningfully, AZO stock will lose its biggest tailwind. Finally, watch how leverage changes relative to AutoZone’s reported profits. If its debt keeps rising without corresponding earnings growth, that’s where we’ll start to see big problems.

AutoZone is definitely one of the most fascinating stocks to watch right now. At the end of the day, markets shouldn’t be asking if the business should “still exist.” The real question is whether the strategy that built this astronomical return can operate in a very different economic climate.

Right now, AutoZone has a system — and systems like this don’t fail gradually. They work until something breaks.