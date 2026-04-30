As Data Center Demand Grows, Susquehanna Says You Should Buy AMD Stock Before May 5

Intel Corporation’s (INTC) blowout earnings last week lit a fire under the entire chip sector, crushing analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings while serving up guidance that left Wall Street rubbing its eyes in disbelief.

Analysts are reading the multinational semiconductor chip manufacturing company’s rock-solid Central Processing Unit (CPU) performance and rosy Q2 outlook as a green light for a full-blown data center spending surge, one that puts Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) EPYC (server processor brand) processor line squarely in the money.

AMD stock grabbed that momentum and sprinted hard with it on Friday, April 24, surging 13.9% intraday to smash a fresh 52-week high of $352.99 , as investors bet heavily that the artificial intelligence (AI) -driven upgrade cycle picks up serious steam across the entire semiconductor sector.

All eyes now lock firmly onto AMD's Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings report dropping Tuesday, May 5 after market close, easily the hottest ticket sitting at the top of every semiconductor watcher's calendar.

Riding that wave, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland on Wednesday, April 29 bumped his price target on AMD stock from $300 to $375, expecting stronger results and guidance fueled primarily by data center server and MI350 demand.

Rolland, carrying a “Positive” rating on the stock, projects Advanced Micro pulling in a hefty $17 billion in Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) revenue through 2026, with recent field checks signaling a strong first quarter and well beyond as agentic AI demand runs exceptionally hot and fresh price hikes shape up as a genuine tailwind worth watching.

About Advanced Micro Stock

The Santa Clara, California-based Advanced Micro Devices is a global semiconductor force that earns its stripes designing high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators that keep modern computing humming along.

Advanced Micro casts a wide net across its product lineup, covering Ryzen processors, Radeon graphics, EPYC server chips, Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and adaptive System on a Chip (SoCs), planting a foot in virtually every corner of the computing world that matters while commanding a market cap of $549.6 billion .

The stock has put on a masterclass in wealth creation over the past 52 weeks, barreling ahead by 262.9% and showing absolutely no appetite for slowing down. The same energy carried straight into 2026, with Advanced Micro’s shares notching a 64.96% gain year-to-date (YTD) and stacking on a further 80.2% over just the past month.

Surging product demand and increasingly bullish analyst sentiment heading into earnings season has pushed the stock to tack on yet another 15.7% across the last five trading sessions alone.

At current levels, AMD stock is trading at 50.02 times forward adjusted earnings and 11.73 times sales, both of which tower above the broader industry benchmark and the company's own five-year historical averages.

Advanced Micro Surpasses Q4 Earnings

On Feb. 3, Advanced Micro dropped its Q4 fiscal 2025 numbers, wherein the company hauled in $10.3 billion in revenue, a 34.1% jump from the year before that left analyst projections of $9.7 billion looking thoroughly outclassed. Adjusted EPS checked in at $1.53, running ahead 40.4% YOY and sailing past Street expectations of $1.32.

The Datacenter segment threw the biggest punch of the evening, expanding 39% YOY to reach $5.4 billion and hammering home the point that AI infrastructure dollars keep flowing with zero signs of drying up.

The rest of the business refused to sit on the bench. The Embedded segment, historically the quietest performer of the group, still muscled its way to 3% YOY growth landing at $950 million, with the street expecting it to find higher gear as 2026 plays out. The Client and Gaming segment came out swinging with a 37% leap to $3.9 billion.

Non-GAAP operating income powered 40.9% beyond the year-ago mark to settle at $2.9 billion. Non-GAAP net income ran 41.8% ahead YOY to $2.5 billion. Free cash flow grew 90.2% from the prior year’s quarter to $2.1 billion while adjusted EBITDA grew 38.7% from the same period last year to land at $3 billion.

Management has pointed Q1 fiscal 2026 revenue toward approximately $9.8 billion with a $300 million variance on either side, representing roughly 32% YOY growth alongside a sequential dip of approximately 5% with non-GAAP gross margin expected to hold firm at approximately 55%.

On the other hand, analysts tracking the name pencil in Q1 fiscal 2026 EPS at $1.06 , reflecting 35.9% YOY growth, full year fiscal 2026 earnings rising 78% to $5.82, and fiscal year 2027 delivering another 60% surge to $9.31.

What Do Analysts Expect for Advanced Micro Stock?

AMD stock continues to collect Wall Street cheerleaders at a healthy clip. Stifel Nicolaus analyst Ruben Roy stepped up his price target from $280 to $320 while keeping his "Buy" rating in place, backing his conviction that AI infrastructure demand keeps outrunning expectations and feeds steady long-term expansion.

DA Davidson's Gil Luria went a step further and flipped his entire stance from "Neutral" to "Buy," simultaneously launching his price target from $220 all the way up to $375, reflecting confidence in AMD's trajectory.

The broader Street has collectively stamped AMD with a "Strong Buy" designation after tallying votes from 45 analysts. Of that group, 31 threw their full weight behind "Strong Buy" calls, two settled on "Moderate Buy," and 12 chose to play it safe by sitting on "Hold" ratings.