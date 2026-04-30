Grilling Season Is Almost Here, and Lean Hog Prices Should Keep Climbing. 1 Trade to Make Here.

July lean hog (HEN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July lean hog futures that prices have rebounded well up from the April low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line has just crossed above the red trigger line and both lines are now trending up.

Fundamentally, soaring live (LEM26) and feeder cattle (GFQ26) futures prices are likely to pull lean hog futures prices higher, too. High beef prices at the meat counter are also likely to drive better substitution demand for the more economical pork cuts as the grilling season is on the doorstep.

A move in July lean hog futures above chart resistance at last week’s high of $106.625 would give the bulls more strength and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $113.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the April low of $103.25.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):