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Hogs Look to Thursday after Posting Gains on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures closed Wednesday with contracts up 25 cents to $1.85 higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.25 on Wednesday afternoon, up 69 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 7 cents on April 27 at $91.19. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down $1.07 at $97.19 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated the Wednesday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.461 million head. That is down 15,000 head from the previous week but 8,532 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.100, up $0.950,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $103.750, up $1.775

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $106.275, up $1.850,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 103.750s +1.775 +1.74%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.100s +0.950 +1.01%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 106.275s +1.850 +1.77%
Lean Hogs

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