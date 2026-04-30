Hogs Look to Thursday after Posting Gains on Wednesday

Lean hog futures closed Wednesday with contracts up 25 cents to $1.85 higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.25 on Wednesday afternoon, up 69 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 7 cents on April 27 at $91.19.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down $1.07 at $97.19 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated the Wednesday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.461 million head. That is down 15,000 head from the previous week but 8,532 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs closed at $95.100, up $0.950,

Jun 26 Hogs closed at $103.750, up $1.775

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $106.275, up $1.850,