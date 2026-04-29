Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Closes Wednesday with Modest Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay

Corn futures held on to gains on Wednesday, despite pulling off early highs. Most nearby contracts were fractionally to 2 ½ cents higher, with a few deferreds steady to fractionally lower. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/4 cents at $4.33 1/2. 

EIA’s weekly report showed a larger than expected drop in ethanol production in the week that ended on April 24, of 31,000 barrels per day to 1.009 million barrels per day. That was also 31,000 bpd below the same week last year.  The drop in output helped to draw down stocks, which were own 1.067 million barrels to 25.881 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were down 4,000 bpd to 917,000 bps, with exports rising 79,000 bpd to 170,000 bpd.

USDA’s Export Sales report will be released on Thursday morning, with analysts expecting to see 1-1.9 MMT of old crop corn sold in the week of 4/23. New crop business is estimated to be 0-500,000 MT.

Taiwan purchased 65,000 MT of corn from the US in a tender overnight. 

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.66 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.33 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.77 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.97 3/4, up 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.54 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 497-6s +2-0 +0.40%
Corn
ZCN26 477-6s +2-2 +0.47%
Corn
ZCK26 466-4s +1-2 +0.27%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.6044 +0.0135 +0.29%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.3412 +0.0189 +0.44%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Strait of Hormuz by artemegorovv via Shutterstock 1
Why the Real Story Behind the UAE’s OPEC Exit is Petrodollar Diplomacy
NASDAQ sign in Times Square by MacroEcon via Shutterstock 2
AMD Earnings Bull Put Spread has a High Probability of Success
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 3
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as AI Concerns Resurface, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Boston Scientific Corp_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 4
Massively Disappointing Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Could Be Due for a Comeback
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 5
Tesla Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.