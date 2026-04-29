As Uber Breaks Into Travel, Is Uber Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Uber Technologies Inc logo outside offices-by Sundry Photography via iStock

Uber (UBER) is in focus on Wednesday after the ride-hailing specialist made notable bets on travel, hotels, and hands-free bookings at its Go-Get event in New York.

At its annual product showcase, the NYSE-listed giant introduced an in-app hotel booking feature powered by Expedia (EXPE), allowing its users to browse and book over 700,000 properties globally.

Other key announcements included artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice bookings and a "Travel Mode” that provides curated local recommendations and integrated restaurant reservations.

At the time of writing, UBER stock is down more than 15% versus its year-to-date high.

Significance of These New Features for UBER Stock

UBER’s announcements at the annual event are largely bullish, given they signal its evolution from a ride-hailing app into a full-stack travel super-app — a major leap toward better monetization.

By integrating hotel bookings, the company taps into the multi-trillion-dollar travel industry without building inventory from scratch, likely earning referral or commission on over 700,000 properties.

Meanwhile, AI voice bookings will help lower friction, expanding the addressable user base to less tech-savvy demographics.

And the all-new Travel Mode could deepen user engagement and time-in-app, boosting ad revenue and potential for strategic partnerships.

Collectively, these new features strengthen retention, increase revenue per user, and position Uber as a one-stop mobility and travel platform, which may support a strong re-rating of UBER stock.

Where Options Data Suggests Uber Shares Are Headed

While UBER shares have grappled with sustaining momentum in early 2026, options traders seem to believe the story moving forward will be notably different.

According to Barchart , the put-to-call ratio on contracts expiring mid-September sits at 0.22x only, indicating a strong bullish skew, with the upper price set at $87 signaling potential for a 17% rally within the next five months.

In the near term, UBER’s quarterly earnings scheduled for May 6 could prove a material catalyst. The consensus is for its revenue to come in at $13.3 billion, up more than 15% year-over-year.

It's also worth mentioning that, despite its year-to-date decline, UBER is holding key support coinciding with its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (MAs), signaling the bulls haven’t thrown in the towel yet.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Uber Technologies

Wall Street analysts also agree with the optimism baked into options pricing currently.