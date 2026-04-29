Global LNG Demand Is Rising. This Stock Just Hit New Record Highs as a Result.

Archrock (AROC) is a leading U.S. natural gas compression services provider.

Shares are trading at new all-time highs.

AROC stock is up 58% over the past week and has a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

85% of AROC’s 2026 backlog is contracted, positioning it to benefit from rising LNG demand and supporting dividend growth.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $6.55 billion, Archrock (AROC) is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in oil- and gas-producing regions primarily in the United States.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. AROC checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 13. Since then, the stock has gained 5.06%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Archrock

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Archrock scored an all-time high of $38.47 on April 28.

Archrock has a Weighted Alpha of +69.86.

AROC has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 58.34% over the past 52 weeks.

Archrock has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $37.99 with a 50-day moving average of $35.66.

AROC has made 9 new highs and gained 8.19% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.61.

There’s a technical support level around $37.57.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$6.55 billion market capitalization.

19.47x trailing price-earnings ratio.

2.29% dividend yield

Analysts project revenue to grow 5.17% this year and another 5.03% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 7.45% this year and an additional 12.20% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Archrock

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 7 “Strong Buy,” 2 “Moderate Buy,” and 2 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $30 and $42.

Value Line ranks the stock “Highest” with 3–5-year price targets between $35 and $50.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 6% overvalued with a fair value of $35.80.

7,570 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 3.98% of the float with 4.92 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Archrock

Archrock is positioned to benefit from rising LNG demand, with 85% of its 2026 backlog contracted, supporting dividend growth and operational expansion. The stock has high momentum and a reasonable RSI of 68.61.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.