Dear Berkshire Hathaway Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 2

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the world’s most powerful holding companies. Originally a textile manufacturer, it was transformed by Warren Buffett into a massive conglomerate that owns diverse businesses across insurance, railroads, energy, and retail. Its core engine is its insurance group, including GEICO and National Indemnity, which generates "float," a pool of low-cost capital used to acquire iconic subsidiaries like BNSF Railway and Dairy Queen.

Now led by CEO Greg Abel, the firm continues to prioritize long-term intrinsic value, maintaining a legendary $300 billion equity portfolio and a fortress-like balance sheet that defines corporate stability.

Berkshire Stock

Berkshire Hathaway's Class B stock has reached a historic milestone this year, officially joining the "Trillion Dollar Club." While it has recently pulled back from its all-time high of $542.07, the stock remains a staple for defensive investors. Berkshire is viewed as a "safe haven" during periods of market turbulence. Despite a slight cooling in April, the stock’s resilience reflects investor confidence in Greg Abel’s leadership and the company’s massive $373 billion cash hoard.

Compared to the S&P 500 Financials Index ($SRFI), Berkshire Hathaway has delivered mixed relative performance over the trailing 12 months. While the broader financial sector has been lifted by rising interest rates and banking sector recoveries, Berkshire has occasionally lagged during aggressive growth rallies due to its conservative, value-oriented nature.

Over the past year, BRK.B underperformed the high-flying financials index by over 10%, as investors favored more aggressive credit-leveraged plays.

Berkshire Results Miss Estimates

Berkshire Hathaway reported its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 28, 2026, delivering a mixed performance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The conglomerate posted a diluted EPS of $4.73, missing the consensus analyst estimate of $5.19. Total revenue reached $94.23 billion, below the anticipated $102.89 billion.

This softness was largely attributed to a 29% decline in operating earnings, which fell to $10.2 billion, as the company’s core insurance underwriting profits plunged 54% amid a more challenging pricing environment.

Despite the miss on operating metrics, net income remained relatively stable at $19.2 billion, supported by $13.5 billion in investment gains. However, the bottom line was pressured by a significant $8.26 billion impairment charge on major investments, including Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Notably, Berkshire maintained its characteristic capital discipline, ending the year with a record $373.3 billion cash hoard and choosing not to engage in any share repurchases during the quarter, signaling a patient approach to current market valuations.

Looking toward 2026, newly appointed CEO Greg Abel has signaled a more active phase for the company. In his initial management commentary, Abel emphasized a focus on operational efficiency and strategic capital deployment, notably resuming share buybacks in March 2026. Management's outlook centers on leveraging Berkshire's "unmatched balance sheet" to underwrite higher-risk opportunities, such as Japanese insurance markets and war-zone shipping.

Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Estimates

As Berkshire Hathaway approaches its next reporting date, analyst expectations point toward steady, albeit modest, growth for the quarter. The average earnings estimate is $4.82 per share, representing a 7.83% increase over the $4.47 reported in the same period last year. Forecasts remain tightly clustered between two analysts, with a high of $4.85 and a low of $4.78.

However, the outlook for the full fiscal year 2026 suggests a slight cooling, with an average estimate of $20.25. This reflects a -1.79% year-over-year (YoY) decrease from the prior year's $20.62. With a high estimate of $21.00 and a low of $19.49, these projections indicate that while Berkshire's diversified core remains resilient, it may face tougher comparisons and a high bar for growth as it navigates the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year.

This earnings period coincides with the upcoming annual meeting on Saturday, May 2, 2026, held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. This event marks a historic transition, as it is the first meeting led by Greg Abel in his role as CEO without Warren Buffett.

Should You Buy BRK.B Stock?

Berkshire Hathaway remains a staple in defensive portfolios, even as analysts project a slight 1.79% earnings decline for full-year 2026. The stock currently holds a consensus "Hold" rating with a mean price target of $524.25, suggesting a respectable 11% upside. Analyst sentiment is split across six ratings, featuring two "Strong Buys," three "Holds," and one "Strong Sell."

While the massive cash pile offers a unique safety net, the mixed earnings outlook and narrow analyst coverage indicate that most professionals view the stock as fairly valued at current levels.