Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nokia Stock Just Hit a 16-Year High. Should You Chase the Rally Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A Nokia office building against a gray sky_ Image by BalkansCat via Shutterstock_
A Nokia office building against a gray sky_ Image by BalkansCat via Shutterstock_

Nokia (NOK) stock has been in a sharp uptrend ever since the company recorded strong financials for Q1, featuring a remarkable 49% year-on-year increase in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure revenue.

As investors cheered €281 million ($328.8 million) in comparable operating profit and €4.5 billion ($5.27 billion) in total net sales, NOK shares extended gains and reached a 16-year peak of over $11. 

Still, for long-term investors, there’s reason to believe that Nokia will rip higher from here through the remainder of 2026.

www.barchart.com

Is There Any Further Upside Left in Nokia Stock?

Nokia stock looks rather attractive at about 25x forward earnings as it’s evidently taking advantage of the global artificial intelligence buildout. 

In Q1, the Finnish multinational booked another €1 billion in fresh AI-related orders, building on billions of dollars worth of orders last year.  

Additionally, NOK updated its addressable market forecast for AI and cloud infrastructure to 27% compound annual growth rate through 2028, representing a huge increase from 16% estimated just five months ago. 

Nvidia’s (NVDA) recently disclosed $1 billion stake and a healthy 1.52% dividend yield reinforce the broader bull case for Nokia. 

Infinera Integration Could Drive NOK Shares Higher

On the earnings call, NOK management confirmed the integration of Infinera is running ahead of schedule, offering another strong reason to invest in the company. 

In Q1, the NYSE-listed giant saw its Optical Networks division grow by 20%, while its expectation for the Network Infrastructure segment is to advance another 13% this year. 

Following the quarterly release, Argus raised its rating on Nokia shares to “Buy,” with a $15 price target indicating potential upside of nearly 40% from here. 

From a technical perspective, Nokia sits decisively above its key moving averages (MAs) with the RSI at about 68 currently, indicating continued momentum ahead. 

Nokia Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

As of this writing, Wall Street has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on NOK stock, and notable names like Goldman Sachs, Calamos Advisors, and Millennium Management are heavily invested.

Billionaire Howard Marks maintains an 18.7 million-share position in Nokia as well, highlighting broad elite-investor conviction.  

www.barchart.com

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 209.22 -7.39 -3.41%
Nvidia Corp
NOK 11.03 +0.30 +2.80%
Nokia Corp ADR

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Keeps Soaring, as Investors Make Unusually Heavy MU Option Trades
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting; Middle East Developments in Focus
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 3
Intel Just Hit an All-Time High Above $85. Here Are 2 Options Trades That Pay You as the Comeback Continues.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
As Intel Triggers a Major Rally in Semiconductor Companies, DA Davidson Hikes Its AMD Stock Price Target by More Than 70%
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
New Info on an IRS-Palantir Partnership Draws Critical Questions, but Could It Move the Needle for PLTR Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.