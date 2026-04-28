Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hog Traders Look to Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were down 12 cents to up a 27 cents across the board on Monday. Open interest was up 2,164 on Monday, suggesting modest new buying. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.24 on Monday afternoon, down 18 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another penny on April 23 at $91.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 38 cents at $99.23 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head. That is down 3,000 head from the previous week but 4,406 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.375, up $0.075,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $102.175, up $0.275

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $105.025, up $0.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.425s -0.750 -0.73%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.000 -0.375 -0.40%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.250 -0.775 -0.74%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Keeps Soaring, as Investors Make Unusually Heavy MU Option Trades
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set for Muted Open as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting; Middle East Developments in Focus
Bull on Wall Street by Alexander Naumann via Pixabay 3
Intel Just Hit an All-Time High Above $85. Here Are 2 Options Trades That Pay You as the Comeback Continues.
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
New Info on an IRS-Palantir Partnership Draws Critical Questions, but Could It Move the Needle for PLTR Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
As Intel Triggers a Major Rally in Semiconductor Companies, DA Davidson Hikes Its AMD Stock Price Target by More Than 70%
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.