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Hogs Close Mixed on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were down 12 cents to up a 27 cents across the board on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.24 on Monday afternoon, down 18 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another penny on April 23 at $91.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 38 cents at $99.23 per cwt. The loin and picnic primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated the Monday federally inspected slaughter at 489,000 head. That is down 3,000 head from the previous week but 4,406 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.375, up $0.075,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $102.175, up $0.275

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $105.025, up $0.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 102.175s +0.275 +0.27%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.375s +0.075 +0.08%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 105.025s +0.125 +0.12%
Lean Hogs

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