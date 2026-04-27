Intellia Therapeutics Pops on CRISPR Trial Success. Does That Make NTLA Stock a Buy?

Medical research and development by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) shares charged up on April 27 after the company announced landmark Phase 3 results for its hereditary angioedema (HAE) candidate. This milestone represents the first-ever global Phase 3 data for an in vivo CRISPR therapy, proving the technology is clinically viable.

Intellia Therapeutics stock has been a lucrative investment in 2026, currently up more than 50% versus the start of this year.

Why Intellia Therapeutics Stock Rallied Today

According to Intellia Therapeutics, its therapy lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z) achieved a remarkable 87% reduction in monthly attack rates compared to a placebo.

Even more impressive, 62% of patients remained entirely attack-free during the six-month primary observation period.

Intellia’s Phase 3 update not only meets the primary endpoints but also demonstrates a clean safety profile with no serious adverse events.

For NTLA stock, it validates the one-and-done curative potential of the company’s CRISPR/Ca9 platform, significantly de-risking the path toward a potential 2027 commercialization.

Note that Intellia Therapeutics ripped through its 20-day moving average (MA) today, reinforcing that the bullish momentum will likely continue in the near term.

What Else Makes NTLA Shares Worth Owning

Beyond the HAE headline excitement, Intellia Therapeutics shares are worth owning for the firm’s deepening pipeline, including a massive 1,200-patient late-stage study for ATTR cardiomyopathy.

Additionally, with nearly $0.5 billion in cash and marketable securities, the company has enough dry powder to fund operations through major readouts.

NTLA also has partnerships with biotech firms , including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), which provides essential co-development support and cost-sharing for its leading nex-z program.

In short, Intellia Therapeutics looks strongly positioned to commercialize the world’s first potential one-time CRISPR treatment for heart disease.

NTLA has a history of closing the next four months (May, June, July, August) in the green, a seasonal pattern that makes it even more attractive to own in the near term.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Intellia Therapeutics

Wall Street analysts also remain bullish on Intellia Therapeutics for the remainder of 2026.