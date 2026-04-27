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Should You Buy HIMS Stock Following Friday's Rally?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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pills in a petri dish and syringe by LightStock via iStock
pills in a petri dish and syringe by LightStock via iStock

Investors have piled into Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) shares in recent sessions on the back of a key regulatory update and a bullish research report from JPMorgan. 

The recent momentum has helped HIMS rip through its major moving averages (MAs), signaling that the bulls are now taking back control across multiple timeframes. 

Hims & Hers stock has been in a sharp uptrend since late February, currently trading up more than 100% versus its year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

Significant of FDA Meeting for Hims & Hers Stock

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has scheduled a meeting of its Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee on July 23 and July 24. 

The committee will review whether several peptides, including BPC-157 and MOTs-C, should be added to the 503A Bulks List for broader compounding access.

For Hims & Hers, this represents an opportunity to diversify its weight loss and wellness portfolio beyond standard GLP-1s. 

The meeting might offer much-needed regulatory clarity, enabling HIMS to leverage its recently acquired California compounding facility to scale new proprietary treatments. 

This will help insulate the firm from branded drug shortages and expand its total addressable market (TAM), which may drive HIMS shares higher as the year unfolds. 

JPMorgan Sees Significant Further Upside in HIM Shares

The upcoming FDA meeting made JPMorgan’s senior analyst Cory Carpenter initiate coverage on Hims & Hers shares with an “Overweight” rating. 

In her research note, she also cited recent partnerships with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk as pivotal moments that legitimize the company as a long-term player in the GLP-1 weight loss market. 

JPM estimates HIMS will generate at least $350 million in annual revenue solely from its GLP-1. Total revenue, it believes, will exceed $3.2 billion by next year. 

Carpenter has a $35 price target on the telehealth firm, indicating potential upside of another 20% from here. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Hims & Hers Health?

Other Wall Street analysts are keeping bullish on Hims & Hers for the remainder of 2026 as well. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on HIMS stock sits at a “Moderate Buy” currently, with price targets as high as $40, suggesting it’s not too late to invest in it yet. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HIMS 29.57 -0.99 -3.24%
Hims & Hers Health Inc

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