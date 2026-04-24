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Hogs Fall Back on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were down 45 cents to $1.55 in most front months on Friday, with June up 85 cents this week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.42 on Friday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 38 cents on April 22 at $91.43. 

Cold Storage data from Friday showed March 31 pork stocks at 411.28 million lbs, which was a 0.44% increase from a year ago and 2.09% above last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money in lean hog futures and options slashing another 22,296 contracts from their net long as of April 21, taking it to 65,591 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was back up $1.79 at $99.61 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated this week’s federally inspected slaughter at 2.469 million head. That is down 17,000 head from the previous week but 53,057 head above the same week last year.

May 26 Hogs  closed at $94.300, down $1.350,

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $101.900, down $1.550

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $104.900, down $1.525,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEM26 101.900s -1.550 -1.50%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 94.300s -1.350 -1.41%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 104.900s -1.525 -1.43%
Lean Hogs

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