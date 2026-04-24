Up 240% in the Past Year, Analysts Still Love Sterling Infrastructure Stock

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) is trading at new all-time highs.

Shares are up more than 240% over the past year.

STRL maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Wall Street sentiment is bullish with 7 “Strong Buy” ratings and price targets up to $510, though Morningstar considers STRL 44% overvalued.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $14.97 billion, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in e-infrastructure, building, and transportation solutions.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. STRL checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 14. Since then, the stock has gained 6.89%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Sterling Infrastructure

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Sterling scored an all-time high of $504.05 on April 23.

Sterling has a Weighted Alpha of +213.38.

STRL has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 240.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Sterling has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $502.20 with a 50-day moving average of $431.10.

STRL has made 7 new highs and gained 11.29% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.80.

There’s a technical support level around $485.57.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$14.97 billion market capitalization.

45.38x price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project revenue to grow 24.21% this year and another 11.47% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 24.72% this year and an additional 16.78% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Sterling Infrastructure

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 7 “Strong Buy” opinions with price targets between $480 and $510.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest Average” with 3–5-year price targets between $360 and $540.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 44% overvalue with a fair value of $337.82.

29,490 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 6.73% of the float with 4.50 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling sparkles with great analyst projects for both revenue and earnings.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.