Uber Has an 11.52% Stake in Lucid. Does That Make LCID Stock a Buy?

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have had a rough time keeping investors excited in 2026. Demand is still uneven, buyers remain picky, and the market has little patience for companies that are burning cash while trying to prove they can scale.

Lucid Group (LCID) sits right in the middle of that debate. The company has spent the last few months working through production issues, a heavy funding need, and a broader reset around its technology and long-term growth story. Now Uber (UBER) has stepped in with a disclosed 11.52% passive stake in Lucid, instantly changing the conversation.

This move does not fix Lucid’s operational problems, but it does give the stock a new strategic angle. The real question is whether Uber’s backing makes LCID stock more investable or just more interesting.

Why Lucid Stands Out

Lucid is trying to build a premium EV brand around efficiency, range and proprietary technology rather than mass-market volume. Its flagship Air sedan and Gravity SUV are built around battery and powertrain systems that the company says are meant to deliver high performance without the usual compromises. That gives Lucid a clearer identity than many EV peers, even if the business still has plenty to prove.

The company has also pushed deeper into autonomy and software, including its work with Nvidia (NVDA) on next-generation Level 4 autonomous driving and its partnership with Nuro for robotaxi development. That gives Lucid a more interesting long-term angle than simply being another EV startup chasing volume.

So far in 2026, Lucid stock has been under pressure. Shares have fallen about 41% year to date (YTD) as investors have digested weak delivery visibility, a soft revenue outlook and concerns about dilution tied to fresh capital needs. The stock has also stayed very volatile, which has kept traders interested but has not given long-term investors much comfort. In a market that is still rewarding execution and punishing uncertainty, Lucid has had a hard time getting credit for its long-term story.

On the valuation front, LCID stock does not screen as obviously cheap. The stock is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.72 times and a price-to-book ratio of 3.24 times. For a company that is still losing money, that is not a deep-value setup. Against the auto sector, Lucid still looks rich on sales and book value relative to the lack of earnings. So, the market is still paying for the idea of Lucid more than the reality of Lucid.

Why Uber’s Stake Matters

The headline here is the 11.52% passive stake disclosed by Uber, which amounts to more than 37.75 million shares. That is more than a financial footnote. It ties directly into Uber’s expanding robotaxi relationship with Lucid and Nuro, and it tells the market that Uber is serious about Lucid’s place in future mobility.

That matters because Lucid needs more than enthusiasm right now. It needs outside validation, capital support, and a clearer path to monetizing its technology. Uber’s move helps on all three fronts. It strengthens Lucid’s autonomous-driving narrative, brings in a high-profile strategic partner, and gives the company a little more credibility with investors who want exposure to self-driving and software-defined vehicles.

The Next Earnings Report Is a Big Test

Lucid’s next quarterly report, due May 5, will be an important checkpoint. Investors are not just looking for a headline number. They want proof that the company can execute after a rough stretch that included a 29-day disruption to Lucid Gravity deliveries caused by a supplier issue with second-row seats. Lucid said that the problem has been fixed and reaffirmed full-year production guidance of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles. That is helpful, but the market will want to see whether the company can actually hold that line.

Wall Street is also watching revenue and earnings very closely, expecting a loss per share of $2.72. Lucid recently guided first-quarter revenue to a range of $280 million to $284 million, well below earlier expectations. That gap matters because it shows the business still has a long way to go before the company's production ramp turns into real financial momentum.

Investors will focus on deliveries, gross margin, cash burn, and any update on the Gravity launch in the report. They will also listen closely for management commentary on demand, production timing, and whether the EV firm still feels confident about its full-year outlook.

What Are Analysts Saying About LCID Stock?

Wall Street remains cautious on Lucid, even with the Uber stake grabbing attention. Barchart data shows a consensus rating of “Hold" and an average price target of $13.11, which implies meaningful potential upside of 109% from current levels.

Citigroup is one of the more upbeat voices on LCID stock, with a “Buy” rating and a $17 target. Bank of America is more guarded, rating the stock as “Underperform” with a $10 target. Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $14 in February and kept a “Neutral” view, while RBC Capital recently lowered its target to $8. The message from analysts is fairly consistent: Lucid has interesting assets, but it also has major execution and financing risks.

For now, Uber’s stake gives Lucid a better strategic story. It does not erase the company’s need to deliver cars, control costs and narrow losses. Until Lucid proves it can do those things at scale, LCID stock remains a speculative bet, not a straightforward buy.