UnitedHealth Is Back! But Should You 'Long-Term Care' About UNH Stock?

In 16 months, $200 billion in lost market value. For Nvidia (NVDA), that might be just another day at the office. But for UnitedHealth (UNH), a healthcare sector bellwether and formerly the highest-weighted position in the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI), Tuesday was the day it finally delivered the financial “proof of life" the bulls have been waiting for.

UNH’s Q1 2026 earnings report was a textbook example of a margin recovery story. The company beat Wall Street estimates and, the part that really matters these days, raised its full-year guidance. The stock popped more than 6%. OK, what’s the encore then?

Shown below, the stock is a big-cap with a big problem, still. That one-day move does not reconcile the fact that the stock has still lost about a third of its value over the past three years. That’s a time during which the broad market soared.

UNH is still on the pricey side at 18x forward earnings. But momentum can be a powerful thing. And other valuation metrics actually look quite attractive.

Shown above, UNH trades at two-thirds of its sales and a reasonable price to book value of under 3x. But corporate health is not the main issue here. Stock price appreciation is. And that will require more than a single good quarter.

What Did UNH’s Quarter Tell Us About the Business?

The defining theme of the quarter was a deliberate pivot. Management has chosen to prioritize profitability over pure membership growth. While total membership contracted, specifically in the Medicare and commercial segments, as the company exited underpriced markets, the efficiency of the remaining business has spiked.

This renewed UNH is a leaner, more focused organization that is exiting non-U.S. businesses and refreshing its leadership. By raising its full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook, management is signaling that the worst of the medical cost surge is in the rearview mirror.

For investors, the risk has shifted from "Can they stop the bleeding?" to "Can they execute in the second half?" For today, however, UNH has reclaimed its title as the industry's anchor, proving that even a giant can pivot when the margins are at stake.

The technical picture is not only the one I focus on the most. In the case of this stock, it is the most encouraging to me. It comes with plenty of risk of a relapse, but this daily view shows UNH stock approaching a fairly critical resistance level ($350 to $355) with some momentum.

The weekly picture is somewhat similar, but the PPO is in a more high-potency spot, not far above the zero line that typically implies a shift from sellers dominating trading to buyers on top. This makes the stock one to track closely here, and for the next few months, to see if it can add to the newfound good feelings from the street.

UNH has been there and back. From leader to victim of violence to political plaything, and now to earnings day hero. Contrarians can look at a blue-chip industry leader with some business moat, selling at more than 40% below its 2024 all-time high price, and be optimistic. I don’t blame them.