How Long Will It Take for a Dramatic AI Pivot to Start Benefitting Allbirds Stock Investors?

In a dramatic reinvention, former shoemaker Allbirds (BIRD) saw its stock price spike close to 600% intraday on April 15 after it revealed its bold ambition to become an infrastructure provider for artificial intelligence (AI) operations. The company’s shoes have been endorsed by the likes of Barack Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio, and it is now completely abandoning its core business. Can this dramatic pivot lead to something more?

About Allbirds Stock

Allbirds, founded in 2016 by Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger, is renowned for pioneering eco-friendly materials like merino wool, eucalyptus fiber, and sugarcane in its products. The sustainable footwear brand operated under a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model before announcing in January 2026 the closure of all remaining full-price U.S. stores by February's end to streamline costs and prioritize online sales. Based in San Francisco, California, Allbirds has a market capitalization of $73.4 million.

Actually, the company has been riddled with losses, and its share price has fallen. The company’s shares went public in November 2021 at $15, but dropped down to $2.49 before the AI-pivot announcement-led mega-spike. Over the past 52 weeks, Allbirds’ stock has gained 60.2%, while it is up 101.23% year-to-date (YTD). However, these gains were due to the super spike. It reached a 52-week high of $24.31 on April 15 after the pivot announcement, but is down 65% from that level.

All that selloff, prior to the recent event, has led to Allbirds’ stock having a relatively low valuation. Its forward-adjusted price-to-sales ratio of 0.59 times is lower than the industry average of 0.92 times.

From Shoes to AI Infrastructure: Allbirds’ Huge Reinvention

Allbirds received significant publicity for its sustainability-focused approach and DTC model. The company likely imagined becoming a mainstream shoe brand, but it struggled to climb out of the niche it had carved for itself. Meanwhile, it had gone all in with aggressive advertising in an effort to push newer versions of its wool shoes, or shoes made of other sustainable material, for that matter.

Its command over the sneaker market never truly materialized, with Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, stating that Allbirds’ early success was based on “Silicon Valley hype” more than actual “deep popularity with consumers in the American hinterland.”

There was a slew of subdued financial reports. In fact, the last time Allbirds’ quarterly revenue grew year-over-year (YOY) was in the third quarter of 2022. That makes 12 straight quarters of top line declines, ending with the third-quarter result for 2025. While the company’s DTC operational model was a novelty at first, it soon had to close its stores. Meanwhile, it took too long to land wholesale partnerships.

At that point, Allbirds needed to do something. First, it announced the closure of its remaining full-price stores in the U.S. by the end of February 2026 to dedicate resources to the e-commerce channel. Finally, in March, in a surprising development, the company sold its intellectual property and certain other assets and liabilities to American Exchange Group for an estimated transaction value of $39 million, with the transaction expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

While the signs of major reconstruction were clearly visible, Allbirds chose to reinvent itself as an AI infrastructure company, securing a $50 million convertible financing facility backed by an institutional investor. Allbirds would also rename itself as “NewBird AI.”

The immediate vision of the new entity is expected to acquire high-performance GPU assets to increase AI compute capacity. In an era of rapidly increasing AI development and deployment, the structural demand for high-performance computing is paramount, yet the market struggles to meet it. In the longer term, NewBird AI expects to completely transform into a GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI-native cloud solutions provider.

What Do Analysts Think About Allbirds’ Stock?

Allbirds’ volatility following its huge reinvention announcement and subsequent integration into NewBird AI has rendered previous performance metrics essentially obsolete. Therefore, there are not many analyst opinions on the stock right now.

Wall Street analysts are taking a cautious stance on Allbirds’ stock now, with a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the two analysts rating the stock, both gave a “Hold” rating. The consensus price target of $14 represents a 66% upside from current levels.

Key Takeaways

Allbirds’ move has definitely grabbed Wall Street's attention. However, it remains to be seen what actually comes of it, especially given stiff competition from established firms with significant firepower. It might be wise to wait and see what happens, as history has not always been on the side of sudden business pivots.