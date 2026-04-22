Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Axe Compute Soars on $260M Nvidia Deal. Is It Too Late to Buy AGPU Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock

Axe Compute (AGPU) stock more than doubled on April 22 after the company announced a massive $260 million enterprise infrastructure deal involving 2,304 Nvidia (NVDA) B300 chips. 

This landmark contract — the largest in AGPU’s history — drove its relative strength index (14-day) into the mid-80s, signaling the stock may be due for a pullback in the near term. 

At its intraday peak, Axe Compute shares were seen trading at more than 7x their price last month. 

www.barchart.com

Does the Nvidia Deal Warrant Buying Axe Compute Stock?

The Nvidia deal brings much-needed validation to Axe Compute, which is why investors were sent into a frenzy on Wednesday morning. 

By securing thousands of Nvidia’s most sophisticated Blackwell GPUs, the Nasdaq-listed firm has positioned itself as a serious contender in the high-stakes artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure race. 

The contract, structured as a three-year, take-or-pay agreement, offers a predictable recurring revenue stream, which has historically been a weak spot for Axe Compute. 

All in all, for the company that’s generated just $130,000 in revenue in the trailing 12 months, the NVDA deal represents a monumental leap in scale. 

This signals that enterprise clients are increasingly turning to smaller, more agile providers to bypass hyperscaler supply constraints.  

The Many Risks of Buying AGPU Shares Today

Despite the euphoria, Axe Compute remains a high-risk play, given its penny stock status that makes it vulnerable to extreme volatility and potential pump-and-dump behavior. 

At a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of more than 200x, AGPU shares are egregiously overvalued given the company’s alarming GAAP loss of $13.37 per share in its latest fiscal year. 

Plus, the $260 million deal doesn’t begin deployment until Q3, which means Axe Compute must survive another quarter or two of high burn before cash flow so much as begins to improve. 

Meanwhile, execution and dilution risks remain a dark cloud over AGPU’s current rally as well. 

Axe Compute Doesn’t Receive Coverage From Wall Street

Another major red flag on Axe Compute is the absence of Wall Street coverage

This means investors have absolutely no professional guidance on valuation and prospects, which often helps a great deal in navigating global financial markets.  


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 202.50 +2.62 +1.31%
Nvidia Corp
AGPU 8.75 +3.87 +79.30%
Axe Compute Inc

Most Popular News

Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 1
Palo Alto Networks Stock Looks Cheap Ahead of Earnings - Shorting PANW Puts Works
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Gain on Hopes of U.S.-Iran Talks, Retail Sales Data and Warsh Hearing on Tap
PayPal Holdings Inc logo and money-by Sergio Photone via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Stock Is Down More Than 80% Over the Past 5 Years. Michael Burry Is Buying the Dip.
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Broadcom Breakup: AVGO Stock Slumps as Google Considers Its Rival for a Deal. Should You Buy the Dip?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 5
Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Before Q3? Cloud and AI Trends Point to Strong Growth
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.