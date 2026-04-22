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Should You Chase the Rally in GE Vernova Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

GE Vernova (GEV) shares rallied on Wednesday after the energy equipment manufacturer posted a strong Q1 and raised its guidance for the full year. 

As investors cheered a $4 billion pre-tax gain from the Prolec GE acquisition that drove earnings to $17.44 a share, GEV saw its 14-day RSI climb into the late 70s, signaling overbought conditions. 

GE Vernova stock has been a strong performer in 2026, now up a remarkable 80% versus its year-to-date low. 

www.barchart.com

Should You Buy GE Vernova Stock into Strength Today?

Beyond this huge one-time gain, the underlying operational data offers a more sustainable reason to stick with GEV shares this year.

The company’s overall backlog went up to an exciting $163 billion in the first quarter, representing a 71% increase on a year-over-year basis. 

This exceptional visibility into future revenue is attributed to a global electrification super-cycle. Specifically, GE Vernova is capturing massive demand from data centers and grid stabilization initiatives. 

With a book-to-bill ratio set at 2x and free cash flow of $4.8 billion, already surpassing the entirety of 2025, GEV presents a compelling case for long-term growth despite its premium valuation of about 70x forward earnings

JPMorgan Reiterates Bullish Stance on GEV Shares

GEV’s strong earnings made JPMorgan analysts maintain their “Overweight” rating, with a $1,150 price target on the industrial company on Wednesday. 

According to the analysts, the NYSE-listed giant is uniquely positioned to benefit from the twin tailwinds of decarbonization and the massive power requirements of AI-driven data centers. 

The investment firm pointed to GE Vernova’s improved pricing power, with new orders priced 10 points to 20 points higher than previous quarters, as a major driver for margin expansion. 

In short, JPM dubbed the Q1 release a validation of GEV’s ability to convert its massive backlog into high-margin cash flow. A 0.18% dividend yield makes it even more attractive to own in 2026.

What’s the Consensus Rating on GE Vernova?

Other Wall Street firms agree with JPM on GE Vernova, especially since it has a history of rallying about 21% on average in May. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on GEV stock sits at a “Strong Buy,” with price targets as high as $1,225 indicating potential upside of nearly 10% from here.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GEV 1,117.47 +126.17 +12.73%
GE Vernova Inc

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