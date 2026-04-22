Diamond Prices Plunge to Lowest Levels This Century: What’s Behind the Fall?

Diamonds might be forever, but their prices definitely aren’t. The global diamond market has enjoyed decades of steady appreciation and carefully managed scarcity. That’s why so many people are shocked at the sustained price collapse we’ve been seeing over the past couple of months.

According to researchers at the Rapaport Group , natural diamond prices declined by as much as 26% last year. The kicker is that things aren’t looking any better in 2026. At the start of April, diamonds were trading at 11.5% less year-over-year (YoY) .

By all accounts, the market has now reached its lowest point this century . That’s not just a bad headline for jewelers. There’s definitely a deeper story here about how both consumers and investors assign value—because it looks like the market’s not just correcting here. It’s totally repricing.

Let’s take a closer look.

Why are Diamond Prices Caving In?

There are a couple of culprits to blame, and the biggest one is lab-grown diamonds. Shoppers are used to diamond imitations and knock-offs. They’ve been around for generations. But over the course of the last decade, the market has become flooded with lab-grown diamonds that are chemically identical to natural diamonds.

They have the same appearance, same structure, and same brilliance. The only difference is that companies can create lab-grown diamonds in as little as two weeks.

This removes cumbersome and expensive mining operations, geographic scarcity, and precarious supply chains out of the equation. In their wake, you’re left with less overhead, scalable production, and a near-unlimited supply.

As you can imagine, those savings have been passed directly on to the consumer to bolster demand.

Estimates vary, but lab-grown diamonds can cost anywhere between 60-90% less than natural diamonds. That’s not just competition for the big legacy players like De Beers. It’s disruption at scale—and it’s now getting to the point where markets are dealing with an oversupply problem.

Countries like China and India have significantly increased their lab-grown diamond production, which has flooded the market and hit prices hard. Oversupply has eroded confidence in lab-grown diamonds as a store of value, and so nobody wants to treat them like investment-grade assets anymore. Lab-grown prices tumbled 40% last year , and they’ve already declined a further 14% in 2026.

Unfortunately for natural diamonds, pricing doesn’t exist in a vacuum—and so they’re getting dragged down with lab-grown diamonds. When consumers can get a visually identical diamond for thousands of dollars less, it cripples demand, and the entire market needs to adjust, right?

That’s on top of the fact that demand for diamonds has been naturally softening, anyway. Younger buyers are more price-conscious than previous generations, they place more weight on ethical sourcing , and they prioritize flexibility over long-term value.

Translation: The emotional premium that used to prop up diamond prices is eroding fast. It’s difficult to see a future where that value is ever fully restored.

What This Means for Investors

If we’re being honest, diamonds were never the best investment in the traditional sense. They're difficult to price, illiquid, and swing sharply with retail markups. All they really had going for them was scarcity—and now, technology has removed that safeguard.

That means diamonds are becoming less of a store of value and more of a consumer product, which has a few serious implications for markets.

Pricing power is weakening because the industry is unable to control supply. That’s a structural change investors need to be aware of, and both retailers and producers are being squeezed by falling prices and shifting consumer preferences. This isn't a great combination, and it’s one investors should be approaching with caution.

The bottom line is this: The diamond market isn’t just going through a temporary downturn. It’s going through a serious transformation. Diamonds aren’t going anywhere, and there are still millions of consumers who’ll continue to covet the stones and fork out thousands for them.

But it’s important to understand that the economics behind the diamond trade have fundamentally changed. Diamonds have always been priced based on their inherent scarcity, and that scarcity no longer exists.

As a result, you can expect diamonds to stop behaving like a luxury asset and start behaving like everything else. That means prices are only going to keep heading in one direction.