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Cotton Collapsing at Wednesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash
Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash

Cotton futures are under pressure on Wednesday, with contracts falling back 170 to 230 points across the front months. The US dollar index was 0.179 higher at $98.400. Crude oil was up another $3.93 to $93.60.

The Seam showed 905 bales sold on April 21 at an average of 74.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was another 35 points higher on Tuesday at 89.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 893 bales via new certifications on 4/21, with the certified stocks level at 165,860 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points last week to 61.61 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  is at 76.05, down 221 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 78.56, down 230 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 80.01, down 178 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 78.62 -2.24 -2.77%
Cotton #2
CTK26 76.23 -2.03 -2.59%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.10 -1.69 -2.07%
Cotton #2

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