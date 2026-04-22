Cotton Collapsing at Wednesday’s Midday

Rolls of cotton thread by Marina Ermakova via Unsplash

Cotton futures are under pressure on Wednesday, with contracts falling back 170 to 230 points across the front months. The US dollar index was 0.179 higher at $98.400. Crude oil was up another $3.93 to $93.60.

The Seam showed 905 bales sold on April 21 at an average of 74.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was another 35 points higher on Tuesday at 89.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 893 bales via new certifications on 4/21, with the certified stocks level at 165,860 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points last week to 61.61 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton is at 76.05, down 221 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 78.56, down 230 points,