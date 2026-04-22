Dear Cattle Futures Traders, Mark Your Calendars for June 5

Consider buying a put option on June live cattle (LEM26) futures.

See on the daily bar chart for June live cattle futures that a price uptrend has been broken as prices Tuesday hit a nearly three-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed below the red trigger line. Both lines are also trending down.

Fundamentally, the Middle East war and soaring gasoline prices have likely dampened consumer confidence, suggesting less demand for pricey beef at the meat counter that is at historically high levels.

Consider buying a put option on June live cattle futures. The downside price objective would be $224.00 or below. The option expires on June 5.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):