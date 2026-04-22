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Dear Cattle Futures Traders, Mark Your Calendars for June 5

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Consider buying a put option on June live cattle (LEM26) futures.

See on the daily bar chart for June live cattle futures that a price uptrend has been broken as prices Tuesday hit a nearly three-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bearish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed below the red trigger line. Both lines are also trending down.

Fundamentally, the Middle East war and soaring gasoline prices have likely dampened consumer confidence, suggesting less demand for pricey beef at the meat counter that is at historically high levels.

Consider buying a put option on June live cattle futures. The downside price objective would be $224.00 or below. The option expires on June 5.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 243.000 -0.550 -0.23%
Live Cattle
LEM26 243.000 -0.550 -0.23%
Live Cattle

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