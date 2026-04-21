Astera Labs Stock Jumps on Major Amazon-Anthropic Deal. Should You Buy ALAB Here?

Astera Labs (ALAB) shares soared on Tuesday morning after AI research lab Anthropic said it will spend more than $100 billion on Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next 10 years.

Following today’s surge, ALAB’s relative strength index (14-day) is hovering around 80, signaling extremely overbought conditions that often prompt a meaningful selloff.

While Astera stock has nearly doubled in April already, it’s reasonable for investors to expect more from it in the weeks ahead.

What Amazon-Anthropic Deal Means for Astera Stock

Anthropic has committed to spending tens of billions on AWS compute power, specifically using the giant’s in-house Trainium and Inferentia processors.

As a critical provider of connectivity solutions for these Amazon chips, ALAB stock is positioned as a primary beneficiary of this decade-long infrastructure build-out.

The firm’s Aries PCIe retimers and Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches are essential for managing high-speed data traffic between these artificial intelligence chips.

According to JPMorgan analysts, Amazon will integrate Astera’s latest P-series switches to support its upcoming Trainium 2 and Trainium 3 silicon.

In short, this multi-year visibility into Amazon’s hardware roadmap offers a massive revenue floor for ALAB’s connectivity platform.

ALAB Shares Are Attractive Despite Stretched Multiple

Beyond this Amazon headline, Astera shares remain attractive because the company is emerging as the undisputed leader in AI infrastructure.

Its financials remain stellar, with gross margins hovering around 75%, signaling exceptional pricing power and a defensible tech moat.

At about 118x forward earnings , ALAB looks expensive, but its premium valuation actually reflects a dominant market position as data centers shift toward open, interoperable standards like UALink.

Plus, with recent strategic moves, including the aiXscale Photonics acquisition and a new R&D hub in Israel, Astera Labs is diversifying its portfolio into optical connectivity as well.

All in all, in 2026, the tailwinds of hyperscale capex and the transition to PCIe 6.0/7.0 make ALAB a premier picks-and-shovels play for the generative AI era.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Astera Labs

Wall Street analysts also recommend sticking with Astera Labs for the remainder of 2026.