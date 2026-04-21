Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Astera Labs Stock Jumps on Major Amazon-Anthropic Deal. Should You Buy ALAB Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock

Astera Labs (ALAB) shares soared on Tuesday morning after AI research lab Anthropic said it will spend more than $100 billion on Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next 10 years.  

Following today’s surge, ALAB’s relative strength index (14-day) is hovering around 80, signaling extremely overbought conditions that often prompt a meaningful selloff. 

While Astera stock has nearly doubled in April already, it’s reasonable for investors to expect more from it in the weeks ahead.  

www.barchart.com

What Amazon-Anthropic Deal Means for Astera Stock

Anthropic has committed to spending tens of billions on AWS compute power, specifically using the giant’s in-house Trainium and Inferentia processors. 

As a critical provider of connectivity solutions for these Amazon chips, ALAB stock is positioned as a primary beneficiary of this decade-long infrastructure build-out.

The firm’s Aries PCIe retimers and Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches are essential for managing high-speed data traffic between these artificial intelligence chips.

According to JPMorgan analysts, Amazon will integrate Astera’s latest P-series switches to support its upcoming Trainium 2 and Trainium 3 silicon.

In short, this multi-year visibility into Amazon’s hardware roadmap offers a massive revenue floor for ALAB’s connectivity platform.

ALAB Shares Are Attractive Despite Stretched Multiple

Beyond this Amazon headline, Astera shares remain attractive because the company is emerging as the undisputed leader in AI infrastructure.

Its financials remain stellar, with gross margins hovering around 75%, signaling exceptional pricing power and a defensible tech moat. 

At about 118x forward earnings, ALAB looks expensive, but its premium valuation actually reflects a dominant market position as data centers shift toward open, interoperable standards like UALink. 

Plus, with recent strategic moves, including the aiXscale Photonics acquisition and a new R&D hub in Israel, Astera Labs is diversifying its portfolio into optical connectivity as well. 

All in all, in 2026, the tailwinds of hyperscale capex and the transition to PCIe 6.0/7.0 make ALAB a premier picks-and-shovels play for the generative AI era.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Astera Labs

Wall Street analysts also recommend sticking with Astera Labs for the remainder of 2026.

The consensus rating on ALAB shares sits at a “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of about $225 indicating potential upside of another 13% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALAB 191.97 +16.17 +9.20%
Astera Labs Inc
AMZN 249.91 +1.63 +0.66%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Morgan Stanley Says Palantir Stock Can Keep Accelerating Revenue Growth. Load Up on PLTR Here.
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Just Increased Its Dividend. Should You Buy QCOM Stock Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 3
Apple Has Unusual Put Options Activity - Has AAPL Stock Peaked Ahead of Earnings?
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 4
Is GOOG Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings and Amid Fragile Peace in the Middle East?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 5
Tim Cook Is Stepping Down as Apple CEO, AAPL Stock Dips in After-Hours Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.