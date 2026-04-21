Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Nat-Gas Prices Recover on Carry Over Support from Crude Oil

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock

May Nymex natural gas (NGK26) on Tuesday closed up +0.008 (+0.30%).

Nat-gas prices on Tuesday erased early losses and moved higher as a rally in crude oil prices, driven by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, sparked short-covering in nat-gas futures.  

Nat-gas prices initially moved lower on Tuesday as warmer US weather forecasts signal reduced nat-gas heating demand.  The Commodity Weather Group said Tuesday that forecasts shifted warmer, with above-average temperatures expected across the US Midwest through April 25.  

Last Tuesday, nat-gas prices sank to a 17-month low due to above-normal spring temperatures that have reduced US nat-gas heating demand and expanded storage levels, with nat-gas inventories 5.8% above their 5-year seasonal average as of April 10.  

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  On April 7, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.59 bcf/day from a March estimate of 109.49 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high in late February.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Tuesday was 110.3 bcf/day (+2.3% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Tuesday was 70.8 bcf/day (+4.7% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Tuesday were 20.0 bcf/day (+1.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

Nat-gas prices have some medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported "extensive damage" at the world's largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.   Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan's LNG export capacity,  a damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports.  Also, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in Iran has sharply curtailed nat-gas supplies to Europe and Asia.

As a negative factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended April 11 fell -1.0% y/y to 72,672 GWh (gigawatt hours).  However, US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending April 11 rose +1.76% y/y to 4,322,473 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was neutral to bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended April 10 rose by +59 bcf, right on expectations but well above the 5-year weekly average of +38 bcf.  As of April 10, nat-gas inventories were up +6.7% y/y, and +5.8% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies.  As of April 19, gas storage in Europe was 30% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 43% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending April 17 fell by -2 to 125, modestly below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set on February 27.  In the past 19 months, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGM26 2.851 +0.020 +0.71%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock 1
Qualcomm Just Increased Its Dividend. Should You Buy QCOM Stock Here?
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Morgan Stanley Says Palantir Stock Can Keep Accelerating Revenue Growth. Load Up on PLTR Here.
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 3
Apple Has Unusual Put Options Activity - Has AAPL Stock Peaked Ahead of Earnings?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 4
Tim Cook Is Stepping Down as Apple CEO, AAPL Stock Dips in After-Hours Trading
Alphabet Inc alphabet-google on devices by- IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 5
Is GOOG Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings and Amid Fragile Peace in the Middle East?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.