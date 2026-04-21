Nuclear Startup Fermi Just Lost Its CEO and COO in a Shocking Move. Should You Buy the Dip in FRMI Stock Today or Stay Far, Far Away?

Fermi (FRMI) shares are under immense pressure this week after the nuclear startup announced the simultaneous departures of its chief executive, Toby Neugabauer, and chief financial officer, Miles Everson.

Despite a sharp selloff, FRMI’s relative strength index (RSI) remains in the mid-40s, indicating the stock could tumble further in the days ahead.

Versus its year-to-date high, Fermi stock is now trading down more than 50% .

Why Fermi Stock Crashed on Management Turnover

The sudden departure of top management is historically a strong bearish signal for a pre-revenue startup.

For a company like Fermi, which is navigating the high-stakes, capital-intensive nuclear energy sector, leadership stability is a prerequisite for regulatory approvals and investor confidence.

The Fermi 2.0 restructuring may be framed as strategic evolution, but the market views the lack of a permanent successor and the absence of a signed tenant for its Project Matador as evidence of internal turmoil.

Without a steady hand at the helm, execution risks and cash burn concerns are likely to intensify, which could make it increasingly difficult for FRMI shares to recover swiftly.

Stifel Still Recommends Buying FRMI Shares

In a surprising show of support, Stifel analysts reiterated their “Buy” rating on Fermi shares despite management turnover.

Their optimism is rooted primarily in the company’s balance sheet , which currently boasts more cash (over $400 million) than debt.

Importantly, the investment firm sees the current selloff as overdone, arguing that the leadership transition is actually a necessary step toward scaled enterprise operations.

By maintaining its price target at $29, indicating potential for a nearly 6x rally, Stifel is betting that the underlying value of the Matador project and the AI-driven demand for nuclear power will outweigh the shakeup over time.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Fermi?

While not as bullish as Stifel, other Wall Street analysts also recommend owning FRMI stock this year for outsized gains over the next 12 months.